2021 Ford Ranger vs. 2021 Toyota Hilux Drag Race Is Anyone’s Guess

The ever-popular Hilux is the favorite pickup in South Africa, selling 31,263 units last year. The Ranger finished 2020 on a distant second with 18,846 units in this market, and both are very competent on paper. 6 photos



But first, we should go through a few technical specifications. Toyota’s bakkie is a double-cab affair with the 2.8-liter turbo diesel, a four-pot engine that delivers 150 kW and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 through 2,800 revolutions per minute. That’s 201 horsepower and 369 pound-feet over in the United States, which is more than enough for a mid-sized pickup truck.



The Blue Oval-badged workhorse is a little more stressed on full song because the EcoBlue four-cylinder diesel is a 2.0-liter unit featuring a bi-turbo layout. Rated at 157 kW (211 horsepower) just like the Ranger Raptor and the same amount of torque as the



As for the most important piece of information for straight-line performance - be it grippy tarmac or loose clay - the Ranger weighs almost 200 kilograms more in this particular configuration. As it happens, these nicely-equipped trucks come in at 2,220 kilograms (4,894 pounds) and 2,209 kg (4,870 lb).



The Hilux appears to hook up better at launch, then pulls away and continues pulling away, creating a truck-length gap as it crosses the finish line. With the Ranger’s10R80 automatic in sport mode, the ‘Yota launches better again, but the



As a brief refresher, 2022 is the final model year for the Ranger as FoMoCo prepares to unleash a Bronco-derived redesign. Similar to the full-size Tundra for the U.S. market and brand-new Land Cruiser, the Hilux and Tacoma will both switch to the TNGA-F platform for their next gens.



