2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Acceleration Test: Needs 7.5 Seconds to 60 MPH

Under perfect conditions, the TRX needs 4.5 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). The Ford Motor Company doesn’t offer this information for the all-new Raptor, which brings us to the featured clip that stars a Code Orange-painted truck.
The Fast Lane managing editor Andre Smirnov had the opportunity to check out a brand-new model at approximately 2,700 feet (822 meters) above sea level at 107 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius), and the best he could pull off in the real world is 7.5 seconds with some wheelspin in two-wheel-drive sport mode with the AdvanceTrac system off. The pictured truck is rocking 315/70 by 17-inch rubber, as in a diameter of 34.36 inches.
Customers are further offered 37-inch tires with 13.1 inches of running clearance, 33.1 degrees of approach angle, 24.9 degrees of departure angle, and 24.4 degrees of breakover angle. The larger boots are better suited to desert and rock crawling as opposed to daily-driving scenarios, and they’re not exactly cheap. At the moment of reporting, the package is listed on Ford’s configurator at $7,500 plus $6,150 for the 801A High equipment group, translating to $13,650 for a pickup truck which is already expensive.
$64,145 is the starting price of the Raptor for the 2021 model year, and the only cabin-box configuration available is the SuperCrew with the 5.5-foot bed. In other words, you’re looking at $80,000 for a go-anywhere pickup with the aforementioned goodies, which is a lot of money for many peeps.
The Ram 1500 TRX sounds better thanks to a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 instead of a twin-turbocharged V6, comes with all the off-road equipment as standard, features 34.6-inch tires, and retails from approximately $72,000 including destination charge. Considering that eight-cylinder supertrucks will go extinct in a few short years, do you prefer the Raptor over the 1500 TRX?
