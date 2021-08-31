Bussink SpeedLegend: When an AMG GT R Gets Inspired by the SLR Stirling Moss

5 Your Chance to Be a Hotdogger: Drivers Wanted for the Wienermobile

4 2021 Isuzu D-Max Workhorse Ready for the Tough British Life From £20,999

1 If Jungle Cruise Tickled Senses, Isuzu Thinks D-Max Will Deliver the Adventures

More on this:

2022 Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Debuts Alongside Tipper Concept

Synonymous with 4x4 vehicles modified for extreme cold-weather conditions, Arctic Trucks and Isuzu have collaborated once again to create the latest and the greatest AT35 package based on the D-Max pickup. 32 photos



The Reykjavik-based company blends capability with a tasteful selection of convenience-oriented items, including the branded floor mats, headrests, sill covers, and leather upholstery. Side steps need to be highlighted as well, along with a five-year/125,000-mile (201,168-kilometer) factory warranty.



TGS Limited also had a go at improving the D-Max workhorse, albeit in a very different manner from the Icelandic enterprise. The tipper-style conversion combines aluminum with a double-action scissor mechanism for durability, lightness, and maximum stability. The scissor mechanism is controlled by an electro-hydraulic power pack featuring a wander lead, meaning that you don’t need to stand next to the pickup when operating it at the worksite.



Described as a concept instead of a production-ready conversion, the D-Max Utility Tipper Conversion is fitted with VB Tech air suspension that increases the gross vehicle weight to 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds) and retains the payload to more than a tonne (2,205 pounds). Based on the D-Max Utility Extended Cab, this fellow is a working man’s truck in every respect for it flaunts vinyl flooring, steel wheels, and black plastic bumpers.



In the United Kingdom where the 2021 Commercial Vehicle Show takes place, the D-Max starts from £21,009 or $28,960 at current exchange rates. Every single trim level, drivetrain option, and cabin style relies on the RZ4E Presented at the 2021 Commercial Vehicle Show in pre-production guise, the robust-looking overlander is expected to launch in February 2022. A strengthened chassis opens the lists of upgrades, together with Bilstein performance suspension, double-spoke wheels featuring a matte-black finish, and 35-inch tires of the BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 variety.The Reykjavik-based company blends capability with a tasteful selection of convenience-oriented items, including the branded floor mats, headrests, sill covers, and leather upholstery. Side steps need to be highlighted as well, along with a five-year/125,000-mile (201,168-kilometer) factory warranty.TGS Limited also had a go at improving the D-Max workhorse, albeit in a very different manner from the Icelandic enterprise. The tipper-style conversion combines aluminum with a double-action scissor mechanism for durability, lightness, and maximum stability. The scissor mechanism is controlled by an electro-hydraulic power pack featuring a wander lead, meaning that you don’t need to stand next to the pickup when operating it at the worksite.Described as a concept instead of a production-ready conversion, the D-Max Utility Tipper Conversion is fitted with VB Tech air suspension that increases the gross vehicle weight to 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds) and retains the payload to more than a tonne (2,205 pounds). Based on the D-Max Utility Extended Cab, this fellow is a working man’s truck in every respect for it flaunts vinyl flooring, steel wheels, and black plastic bumpers.In the United Kingdom where the 2021 Commercial Vehicle Show takes place, the D-Max starts from £21,009 or $28,960 at current exchange rates. Every single trim level, drivetrain option, and cabin style relies on the RZ4E four-cylinder turbo diesel , which develops 164 PS (162 horsepower) and 360 Nm (266 pound-feet) of torque from 2,000 to 2,500 revolutions per minute.

load press release