2022 Ford Maverick Pickup Truck May Receive Off-Road and Performance Variants

If you’re in the market for a Maverick with off-road capability, the FX4 Off-Road Package is the option for you. Offered on the XLT and Lariat with all-wheel drive and the 2.0-liter EcoBoost powerplant, this package brings forth all-terrain rubber, hill descent control, more drive modes, heavy-duty cooling, and skid plates for better underbody protection.
There is, however, an elephant in the room that Ford hasn’t addressed thus far. As you’re well aware, the Maverick is manufactured in the Mexican plant where the Blue Oval also makes the Bronco Sport off-road crossover. In other words, the pint-sized pickup truck may be improved for overlanding.
Ford Authority understands that the Timberline is under development as we speak with unique suspension tuning, Pirelli Scorpion tires, revised bumpers for better approach and departure angles, and so forth. Maverick marketing manager Trevor Scott said that many people ask the Ford Motor Company about the ST and RS versions as well, but he couldn’t give a clear answer to what’s on the horizon. The only thing he could tell the cited publication is that Ford “will continue to monitor that to see if there is an opportunity.”
If you ask me, the RS isn’t going to happen because Rallye Sport has always been reserved for go-faster hatchbacks and rally-bred automobiles, not trucks. The ST nameplate seems more likely because it’s not as highly strung albeit I still believe that a pickup and Sports Technologies don’t go together.
If the Ford Motor Company does make a case for a hotter version of the Escape- and Bronco Sport-based Maverick, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost would be the perfect candidate for propulsion for it cranks out 350 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque in the previous-gen Focus RS hot hatchback.
For the 2022 model year, the most powerful Maverick of them all is the 2.0-liter turbo with 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) on tap. Customers who prefer fuel economy can get the FWD-only hybrid that flexes an EPA rating of approximately 40 miles per gallon (5.9 l/100 km) in the city.
