2022 Ford Maverick 2.0-Liter Turbo Fuel Economy Revealed by Window Stickers

So far, the Ford Motor Company has confirmed a fuel economy rating of 40 miles per gallon (5.9 liters per kilometers) in the city for the base powertrain of the Maverick. There are, however, a few notable issues. 62 photos



If you are lucky enough to find one sitting on a dealership lot, you won’t be amused by the FWD -only configuration and the twist-beam rear suspension. Finally, the biggest drawback of getting the hybrid truck is the continuously variable transmission that doesn’t feel as right as a stepped automatic box.



This brings us to the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, which presents a few notable advantages. For starters, it cranks out 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque, similar figures to the Bronco Sport Badlands. Coincidence or not, both are produced at the Hermosillo factory in Mexico.



Offered with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the four-cylinder turbo further offers 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms) of towing capacity if you specify the optional Trailer Tow Package. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost can be had with all-wheel drive too, and its fuel efficiency isn’t too shabby either.



Published by the



The 2.0-liter EcoBoost non-4K FWD achieves 30 miles per gallon on the long haul and 26 miles per gallon (9.0 l/100 km) combined. Be that as it may, the city ratings are worse than a three-cylinder Bronco Sport’s EPA-estimated fuel economy. In that regard, the hybrid is the First and foremost, the hybrid 2.5-liter engine is going to be pretty hard to come by. The Blue Oval has limited production of the frugal setup to 35 percent in August, September, and October while long-term production for the 2022 model year features a 40-percent mix of the hybrid powertrain.If you are lucky enough to find one sitting on a dealership lot, you won’t be amused by the-only configuration and the twist-beam rear suspension. Finally, the biggest drawback of getting the hybrid truck is the continuously variable transmission that doesn’t feel as right as a stepped automatic box.This brings us to the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, which presents a few notable advantages. For starters, it cranks out 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque, similar figures to the Bronco Sport Badlands. Coincidence or not, both are produced at the Hermosillo factory in Mexico.Offered with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the four-cylinder turbo further offers 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms) of towing capacity if you specify the optional Trailer Tow Package. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost can be had with all-wheel drive too, and its fuel efficiency isn’t too shabby either.Published by the Maverick Truck Club , the Monroney stickers in the photo gallery confirm a combined rating of 25 miles per gallon (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers) for the XLT with all-wheel drive and towing package. Bear in mind this configuration has a final drive of 3.81 to one instead of 3.63 to one for trucks without the 4K towing package, which means that you can expect 30 miles per gallon (7.8 liters per 100 kilometers) on the highway.The 2.0-liter EcoBoost non-4K FWD achieves 30 miles per gallon on the long haul and 26 miles per gallon (9.0 l/100 km) combined. Be that as it may, the city ratings are worse than a three-cylinder Bronco Sport’s EPA-estimated fuel economy. In that regard, the hybrid is the Maverick to have.