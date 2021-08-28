These Are All Ford Cars Available in Forza Horizon 5 at Launch

The closer we’re getting to the moment the new Forza Horizon is projected to see the daylight, the more we learn about the game, with Playground Games now sharing the full list of Ford models that will be part of the new title at launch.
In other words, these Fords will be available from the very beginning, though very important to note is that other models could be added at a later time, so if a certain car is missing, this isn’t necessarily the end of the world because Playground Games could still bring it.
Shared on Twitter a few hours ago, the list shows that most Ford models that have previously been offered in Forza Horizon 4 would make their way to the next title as well, though there are a few differences that many people are really disappointed with.
First and foremost, the GT40 appears to be missing from the list, and this is rather surprising given several other less popular models are actually included, but as we said, Ford could always bring additional cars as part of updates and as rewards.
Then, users on Twitter hope the list would be further expanded with newer models like the 2020 Focus ST, while others expect Playground Games to also add a recent model year Explorer or more versions of the F-150.
Of course, the studio sharing the list of Fords to be part of Forza Horizon 5 has made everybody believe more cars would be unveiled by the time the game sees the daylight in November. Forza Horizon 5 will come with approximately 500 cars, but on the other hand, it remains to be seen how many of them would be exclusive to this release and not borrowed from the previous game.
Forza Horizon 5 will be available on current and new-gen Xbox consoles, as well as on PC and Xbox Cloud.
Shared on Twitter a few hours ago, the list shows that most Ford models that have previously been offered in Forza Horizon 4 would make their way to the next title as well, though there are a few differences that many people are really disappointed with.
First and foremost, the GT40 appears to be missing from the list, and this is rather surprising given several other less popular models are actually included, but as we said, Ford could always bring additional cars as part of updates and as rewards.
Then, users on Twitter hope the list would be further expanded with newer models like the 2020 Focus ST, while others expect Playground Games to also add a recent model year Explorer or more versions of the F-150.
Of course, the studio sharing the list of Fords to be part of Forza Horizon 5 has made everybody believe more cars would be unveiled by the time the game sees the daylight in November. Forza Horizon 5 will come with approximately 500 cars, but on the other hand, it remains to be seen how many of them would be exclusive to this release and not borrowed from the previous game.
Forza Horizon 5 will be available on current and new-gen Xbox consoles, as well as on PC and Xbox Cloud.
????????????It's @Ford time! ????????????— Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) August 26, 2021
Here's every Ford vehicle coming to #ForzaHorizon5 at launch.
1/5 pic.twitter.com/iYD8G8KBlM