Porsche Taycan Turbo S Proves Unbeatable, Shows Supercars What Real Speed Looks Like

Many exotics have fallen victim to the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, and as of recently, it has added the Audi R8 V10 Plus and Porsche 911 (991) GT3 RS to the list too.
The electric sedan took on both of them at a drag racing event held in Germany not long ago, in a half-mile race, and at the end of the run, it posted 16.5 and 16.6 seconds, and almost 250 and 251 kph (155-156 mph) respectively. The R8 V10 Plus did it in 17.6 seconds at 248 kph (154 mph), and the 911 GT3 RS in 17.9 seconds at 240 kph (149 mph).
With only 2.6 seconds required to complete the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint, the Taycan Turbo S can humiliate a lot of high-end machines. It has a total of 750 brake horsepower (761 PS / 560 kW) on Overboost, and a 201-mile (323-km) electric range in the Sedan body style, because if you forgot, the family also includes the Cross Turismo estate model.
As fast as it is, the zero-emission executive sedan with supercar-rivaling performance doesn’t stand a chance against the true king of the drag strip, the Tesla Model S Plaid. In case you needed reminding, the Palo Alto model holds the quarter-mile record for the fastest stock production vehicle, with 9.08 seconds at 154.1 mph (248 kph), set at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL, last month.
A few days later, the fabulous Model S Plaid and Taycan Turbo S finally met for a straight-line battle, which was easily won by the Californian ride. The German car didn’t do so bad, but it simply failed to keep up with the Tesla, which has a tri-motor setup that delivers a total output of 1,020 HP, rocketing it to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds.
