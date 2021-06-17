Porsche Taycan Turbo S Drag Races F90 BMW M5 Competition, Mind the Gap

The Crazy W124 Hammer: The Special AMG That Will Never Be Forgotten

If money is just a detail and your biggest priorities from a Porsche are performance and efficiency, the all-electric Taycan may be right up your alley. Turbo S is how the most capable variant is called, and it has no problems with shaming a BMW M5 Competition on the quarter-mile. 117 photos DSC OFF have pitted the polar opposites against each other on the blacktop, and the results are certain to make a few jaws drop. On the first run, the BMW reached 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 2.98 seconds instead of 3.3 seconds according to the manufacturer.



The quarter-mile finish line was crossed in 10.7 seconds at 207.58 kph (129 mph), and that wasn’t enough to keep the Porsche at bay. The sexy-looking Taycan Turbo S accelerated to 100 kph in 2.91 seconds, which is a tenth off the company’s official figure. On the second run, the BEV brags with 2.79 and 10.46 seconds, respectively. The final test involves a roll, and the BMW finally gets revenge thanks to its torquey mill and transmission gearing.



As far as on-paper figures are concerned, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S is much heavier at 2,313 kilograms (5,099 pounds) compared to 1,933 kilograms (4,262 pounds) because of the 93.4- kWh battery pack with a usable capacity of 83.7 kWh. An idea shorter than the Bavarian contender, the all-electric newcomer has the upper hand in terms of power and torque.



Porsche quotes 761 PS (751 horsepower) and a staggering 1,050 Nm (774 pound-feet) with the overboost function activated, figures that seem like cheating when compared to the Bimmer’s 625 PS (616 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet). But at the end of the day, both of them are marvelous sports sedans that can hold their own in the twisties as well.



