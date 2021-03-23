“Bob” Is a Custom Nitrous-Infused Drag Racer With Triumph Legend TT Genes

4 Triumph Rocket 3 Gets Two Limited Edition Models, Black Is the Name of the Game

Last but not least, Italy’s gifted aftermarket surgeons nicknamed their quarter-mile sprinter “Bob.” When looking to build a competent bike that’ll dominate the dragstrip, Triumph’s Legend TT might not exactly be your first choice, but the Italian moto craftsmen over at Mr. Martini certainly love a challenge. In the past, we visited this workshop’s portfolio to admire a remarkable Street Triple R-based entity that goes by the name of “ Jerolamo SR .”This time around, we’ll be taking a minute to examine how Nicola Martini’s team managed to transform the British manufacturer’s naked warrior into a drag-style superstar with a generous dose of unforgiving oomph on tap. As to the donor, it is brought to life by a viciousinline-three powerplant, with four valves per cylinder and a sizeable displacement of 885cc.At about 8,000 revs, this monstrous piece of liquid-cooled machinery will gladly produce up to 69 untamed horses. On the other hand, a respectable torque output of no less than 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) will be accomplished at 4,800 rpm. This wicked force travels to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed transmission, leading to a healthy top speed of 125 mph (201 kph).For starters, Martini enlisted the help of Hard Drag Garage’s Fabio Marchiotto to honor the Legend’s powertrain with a comprehensive makeover that’ll unlock its true potential. Besides receiving a custom exhaust and new air filters, the inline-three mill was treated to a state-of-the-art gearbox and a race-spec, while its radiator has been discarded to make room for a Street Triple’s repurposed alternative.However, the juiciest highlight comes in the form of a nitrous oxide setup that’ll take the engine’s performance to an entirely new level. In terms of handling upgrades, a Suzuki GSX-R1000's three-spoke hoop and top-grade forks were transplanted onto the machine’s front end, along with twin Nissin brake rotors and a pair of clip-on handlebars.On the opposite end, you will find a carbon fiber wheel enveloped in high-performance Metzeler rubber for ample grip. As soon as the shoes were installed, the subframe was tweaked to accommodate a fiberglass tail section and a single-seater saddle. Up front, the bespoke bodywork pizzazz continues with a classy fairing that keeps things looking rad.Last but not least, Italy’s gifted aftermarket surgeons nicknamed their quarter-mile sprinter “Bob.”