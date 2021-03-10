Triumph Rocket 3 Gets Two Limited Edition Models, Black Is the Name of the Game

A Legend Turns 100: The Fascinating Story of the Bugatti Type 13 "Brescia"

In the early months of 2019, Triumph’s Rocket 3 family got its last special edition. It was called TFC , and the 750 units included in the run quickly sold out. About two years later, the British motorcycle maker finally cooked up something else in its laboratories. 42 photos



Now, technically speaking, aside from the color on the bikes and a few other modifications, the two share pretty much everything else.

Powering them both is the 2,500 cc triple engine, the “largest production motorcycle engine in the world,” as



But that shouldn’t matter all that much, given how the



As said, differentiating the two pretty much boils down to the type of black used. The R Black uses it aggressively all over, while the GT Triple Black comes in a distinctive three-shades paint scheme.



The two limited editions come with an 18-liter fuel tank, cast wheels, Brembo Stylema monobloc brakes, adjustable Showa forks, and the bike maker’s TFT system with My Triumph connectivity, among other goodies.



