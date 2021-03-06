Triumph Bonneville Gets the Custom Alloy Treatment, Loves Her Fresh Attire

3 New Triumph 1200 RS Is a Speed Triple on Steroids, Most Powerful Ever

The result of Let’s set things straight from the very beginning; Markus Pintzinger’s Omega Racer is one of Thailand’s go-to places when it comes to honoring your two-wheeled companion with some custom wizardry. Not only does this enterprise boast an extensive selection of aftermarket items developed in-house, they will also be more than happy to undertake just about any one-off exploit that’s thrown at them.I’ll tell you what; let’s take a closer look at one such venture. To be concise, the project we'll be admiring today revolves around a 2014 model from Triumph ’s beloved Bonneville family. Within its tubular steel cradle frame, the donor carries an air-cooledparallel-twin powerplant that feeds its feral oomph to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed gearbox.At approximately 7,500 rpm, this bad boy is perfectly capable of delivering up to 67 untamed ponies. On the other hand, the four-stroke engine will gladly supply as much as 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) of crushing torque output at 5,800 revs. With its KYB suspension, Nissin brakes and classy design language, the MY ‘14 Bonnie is one hell of a donor when seeking to create a bespoke masterpiece!Given the fact that Triumph’s fiend is a true superstar straight out of the box, the vast majority of its mechanical characteristics remain untouched by Omega’s surgical interventions. Instead of aiming to improve upon its performance, the crew’s attention was mainly oriented towards enhancing the aesthetics.For starters, we spot an aluminum fuel tank that’s been painstakingly hand-shaped by the workshop’s gifted experts. It is adorned with a pair of knee dents and a custom filler cap, as well as a rugged strap made of stainless-steel and leather. At the rear, you will find a cafe racer-style tail section replacing the Bonneville ’s stock unit to complement its new gas chamber.Additionally, an alloy seat pan supports a brown leather saddle that manages to look the business. On the opposite end, Bonnie wears a fresh front fender and one drool-worthy fairing resembling that of an ‘80s Ducati 900SS. To round out the cosmetic tweaks, round number plates were installed on both sides of the bike. The finishing touch comes in the form of a neat exhaust system topped with reverse megaphone mufflers.The result of Omega Racer ’s efforts is an alloy-clad leviathan that’ll leave just about any moto-loving gearhead lost for words!