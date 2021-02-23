Triumph Updates Bonneville Range, New Scrambler Bikes to Join the Fun in April

The Bonneville is one of the longest-running nameplates in the British bike maker Triumph’s portfolio. Introduced in 1959, it was on and off the production lines but never out of the mind of riders.
With two months of 2021 almost already over, Triumph decided it’s about time to present the changes it has for the range in light of the new model year. Generally, these changes target engine improvements to meet emissions requirements (not always accompanied by an increase in power), weight loss, and more stopping power. We are also treated with a limited edition of the Bonneville and the promise of two hot reveals in April.
First, let's talk about the already available existing range. For the Bonneville T120 and T120 Black, the changes include an updated engine, 7 kg (15 pounds) shaved off the waist, and a new cruise control system fitted as standard.
The Bonneville T100 gets 10 hp more, for a total of 65 hp and 80 Nm (59 lb-ft) of torque, and a reduction in weight of 4 kg (8.8 pounds). The Street Twin and Speedmaster also get an upgraded engine, but no increase in power.
Last, but not least, the Bobber is gifted with a 12-liter (3.2-gallon) fuel tank and a fat 16-inch front wheel.
A special entry in this year’s lineup is the limited edition (1,000 of them will be made) Street Twin Gold Line. It sets itself apart from the rest of the range through a unique Matt Sapphire Black paint and hand-painted gold detailing.
Come April, Triumph will be pulling the wraps off three new models, the Scrambler 1200 XC, Scrambler 1200 XE, and Street Scrambler.
“With a peerless bloodline that goes back to the iconic first 1959 Triumph Bonneville, the updated 2021 modern classic Bonneville family encompasses the legendary spectrum of British-designed motorcycle icons,” says the bike maker in a statement.
“Each one is crafted to maintain all of their legendary design DNA and to deliver the truly modern capability that lives up to Triumph’s world-leading reputation for premium quality and ride.”
First, let's talk about the already available existing range. For the Bonneville T120 and T120 Black, the changes include an updated engine, 7 kg (15 pounds) shaved off the waist, and a new cruise control system fitted as standard.
The Bonneville T100 gets 10 hp more, for a total of 65 hp and 80 Nm (59 lb-ft) of torque, and a reduction in weight of 4 kg (8.8 pounds). The Street Twin and Speedmaster also get an upgraded engine, but no increase in power.
Last, but not least, the Bobber is gifted with a 12-liter (3.2-gallon) fuel tank and a fat 16-inch front wheel.
A special entry in this year’s lineup is the limited edition (1,000 of them will be made) Street Twin Gold Line. It sets itself apart from the rest of the range through a unique Matt Sapphire Black paint and hand-painted gold detailing.
Come April, Triumph will be pulling the wraps off three new models, the Scrambler 1200 XC, Scrambler 1200 XE, and Street Scrambler.
“With a peerless bloodline that goes back to the iconic first 1959 Triumph Bonneville, the updated 2021 modern classic Bonneville family encompasses the legendary spectrum of British-designed motorcycle icons,” says the bike maker in a statement.
“Each one is crafted to maintain all of their legendary design DNA and to deliver the truly modern capability that lives up to Triumph’s world-leading reputation for premium quality and ride.”