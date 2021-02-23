The Gunther Werks Porsche 993 Speedster Remastered Is Restomod Perfection

The 993 holds a special place in the pantheon of sports cars as the final 911 with air cooling for the six-cylinder boxer. Offered between 1994 and 1998 with 3.6 and 3.8-liter mills, this 993 was chosen as the canvas for a Speedster-inspired restomod by a customization shop from California.
Gunther Werks of Huntington Beach is responsible for the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful Neunelfer in the photo gallery, which lapped Laguna Seca in 1:30.99 with Randy Pobst behind the wheel. The fastest air-cooled car around the Californian racetrack heightens the driving experience with an open-top layout and a Rothsport Racing 4.0-liter six that packs 435 hp.
The peak torque is rated at 335 pound-feet (454 Nm), which isn’t too shabby for a free-breathing motor. Oh, and there's lots of carbon fiber. The Speedster-style top and tonneau cover are both manufactured from the composite material, along with the front spoiler, storage area, dashboard, floor panels, and seat shells.
In addition to a reinforced chassis, the car integrates a roll cage and roll hoops to improve occupant safety in the event of a rollover. Fuchs-inspired wheels with a center-locking mechanism, the ducktail spoiler's ram-air intake, 3D-printed exhaust tips manufactured from Inconel, and CNC-machined acrylic lens for the headlights are also worthy of your attention.
Similar to the exterior, the interior can only be described as beautiful. It may look classy to the untrained eye, but modern touches galore. Highlights include the redesigned pedal assembly, real aluminum, LED shift lights, and a leather-rimmed steering wheel that frames a red-faced analog tachometer.
Gunther Werks utilized billet aluminum for the side mirrors and aluminum for the door handles. An advanced dynamic suspension and a Getrag G50 six-speed manual transmission pretty much sum up the build sheet. Only 25 units will ever be produced according to the California-based company, which offers customers the choice between a raked windshield and, wait for it, no windshield at all.
The peak torque is rated at 335 pound-feet (454 Nm), which isn’t too shabby for a free-breathing motor. Oh, and there's lots of carbon fiber. The Speedster-style top and tonneau cover are both manufactured from the composite material, along with the front spoiler, storage area, dashboard, floor panels, and seat shells.
In addition to a reinforced chassis, the car integrates a roll cage and roll hoops to improve occupant safety in the event of a rollover. Fuchs-inspired wheels with a center-locking mechanism, the ducktail spoiler's ram-air intake, 3D-printed exhaust tips manufactured from Inconel, and CNC-machined acrylic lens for the headlights are also worthy of your attention.
Similar to the exterior, the interior can only be described as beautiful. It may look classy to the untrained eye, but modern touches galore. Highlights include the redesigned pedal assembly, real aluminum, LED shift lights, and a leather-rimmed steering wheel that frames a red-faced analog tachometer.
Gunther Werks utilized billet aluminum for the side mirrors and aluminum for the door handles. An advanced dynamic suspension and a Getrag G50 six-speed manual transmission pretty much sum up the build sheet. Only 25 units will ever be produced according to the California-based company, which offers customers the choice between a raked windshield and, wait for it, no windshield at all.