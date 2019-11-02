2019 Triumph Rocket 3 R, GT U.S. Pricing Announced

Earlier this year UK’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph, introduced and nearly instantly sold the entire batch of Rocket 3 TFC bikes, fitted with the largest engine available on the market. Those who missed out on that model can now go for the other, lesser variants of this monstrous Triumphs.
In the last week of October, the bike maker dumped all the info on the pricing for the Rocket 3 lineup in the United States and Canada. Two models are on the list, namely the Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT.
Both bikes are powered by the range's brand new 2,500 cc triple engine that delivers an 11 percent increase in power over the previous generation, which translates into 165 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque.
The numbers above are a tad lower than the output of the same engine fitted on the TFC variant. On that bike, the output was rated at 180 hp at 7,000 rpm and 166 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm, making the model the most powerful production Triumph ever made.
The main difference between the two bikes announced last week is the use there are meant for. The R is the „ultimate muscle roadster,” placing all the power of the engine under the control of the rider right from the start, while the GT is a tad softer and more touring-oriented.
In the United States, the Rocket 3 R will sell for $21,900, while the GT from $22,600. For comparison, the TFC variant of the Rocket 3 was sold for $29,000, and all the 750 units reserved for America were sold out in a matter of months.
Each new bike will be available in two color schemes: Korosi Red or Phantom Black for the R, and two-tone Silver Ice & Storm Grey with Korosi Red or Phantom Black for the GT.
Full details and specifications on both bikes can be found in the press release section below.
