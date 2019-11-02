autoevolution
 

2019 Triumph Rocket 3 R, GT U.S. Pricing Announced

2 Nov 2019, 10:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Moto
Earlier this year UK’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph, introduced and nearly instantly sold the entire batch of Rocket 3 TFC bikes, fitted with the largest engine available on the market. Those who missed out on that model can now go for the other, lesser variants of this monstrous Triumphs.
34 photos
2019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 32019 Triumph Rocket 3
In the last week of October, the bike maker dumped all the info on the pricing for the Rocket 3 lineup in the United States and Canada. Two models are on the list, namely the Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT.

Both bikes are powered by the range's brand new 2,500 cc triple engine that delivers an 11 percent increase in power over the previous generation, which translates into 165 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque.

The numbers above are a tad lower than the output of the same engine fitted on the TFC variant. On that bike, the output was rated at 180 hp at 7,000 rpm and 166 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm, making the model the most powerful production Triumph ever made.

The main difference between the two bikes announced last week is the use there are meant for. The R is the „ultimate muscle roadster,” placing all the power of the engine under the control of the rider right from the start, while the GT is a tad softer and more touring-oriented.

In the United States, the Rocket 3 R will sell for $21,900, while the GT from $22,600. For comparison, the TFC variant of the Rocket 3 was sold for $29,000, and all the 750 units reserved for America were sold out in a matter of months.

Each new bike will be available in two color schemes: Korosi Red or Phantom Black for the R, and two-tone Silver Ice & Storm Grey with Korosi Red or Phantom Black for the GT.

Full details and specifications on both bikes can be found in the press release section below.
Triumph Rocket 3 rocket 3 Triumph triumph tocket 3 r triumph rocket 3 gt
press release
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the MeanestOn Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
TRIUMPH models:
TRIUMPH Street ScramblerTRIUMPH Street ScramblerTRIUMPH Street TwinTRIUMPH Street TwinTRIUMPH Scrambler 1200 XETRIUMPH Scrambler 1200 XETRIUMPH Scrambler 1200 XCTRIUMPH Scrambler 1200 XCTRIUMPH Speed TwinTRIUMPH Speed TwinAll TRIUMPH models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day