2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Electric Sedan to Have up to 108 kWh Battery

We are just a few weeks from the official unveiling of the very first electric Mercedes-Benz built on a dedicated EV platform, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS. 36 photos



The Mercedes-Benz alternative to full-size sedans like the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT or



Stuttgart has already announced that the maximum range for the EQS will be over 700 km (435 miles) in the WLTP cycle, thanks to what everyone thought would be a 100+ kWh battery.



As it turns out, the rumors were right, with Mercedes-Benz officially announcing that the largest lithium-ion battery to be installed in the EQS will offer 108 kWh, with its cell chemistry including nickel, cobalt and manganese in a ratio of 8: 1: 1, thus cutting the cobalt content to around ten percent.



Production for the battery packs has already started at the Factory 56 plant, which is a state-of-the-art facility that has been CO2-neutral since its inception.



A variety of battery sizes and outputs will be available going forward on the EQS, with both RWD and AWD versions available thanks to either one or two electric motors, one per axle.



Unlike its two main German rivals, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is expected to feature 400V technology, which should allow it to charge with up to 207 kW .



Although most of the interior was supposed to be nearly identical with what you can find in the latest S-Class W223, save for some differently shaped AC outlets and increased interior space, a revolutionary UI called the ‘



