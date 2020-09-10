2022 Lucid Air EV Sedan Is Like a Next-Level Tesla

The 2022 Lucid Air has been finally unveiled in production-spec during a global web broadcast from its Silicon Valley headquarters, and it’s only the first of many, with an electric SUV to join it in the following months.
While Lucid has distanced itself from sounding like it plans to dethrone Tesla Motors on numerous occasions, the Air looks like it will be doing exactly that.
The state-of-the-art luxury EV will be available in three versions at the start of production, which is set to begin in spring of 2021, with a fourth entry-level version to join the lineup from 2022.
“Lucid Motors is driven to make the electric car better, and by doing so, help move the entire industry forward towards accelerated adoption of sustainable mobility. The goal of this relentless approach to developing the world’s most advanced electric vehicle is to benefit all mankind with sustainable, zero emission transportation, and to also attract new customers to the world of EVs,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. “With the Lucid Air, we have created a halo car for the entire industry, one which shows the advancements that are possible by pushing the boundaries of EV technology and performance to new levels.”
out-accelerate any Tesla Model S or Porsche Taycan Turbo S, but also most production cars.
The quarter-mile time of 9.9 seconds can be apparently achieved on a repeatable basis, while an available extended-range version has an estimated EPA range of no less than 517 miles (832 km) on a single charge.
According to Lucid, the Air will also be the fastest charging EV ever, having the capacity to charge at rates of up to 20 miles per minute when using a DC Fast Charging network. That would translate into about 300 miles (483 km) of range after just 20 minutes of charging
kWh of juice and is called the Lucid Air Grand Touring. Its base price is set at $139,000 (or $131,500 minus the Federal Tax Credit).
With about 800 horsepower on tap, it can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3 seconds flat and do the quarter mile in 10.8 seconds, onward to a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).
The mid-range trim level is called Air Touring and starts from $95,000 ($87,500 minus Federal Tax Credit). With ‘only’ 620 horsepower, it can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.2seconds flat has a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). It does the quarter mile in 11.3 seconds and it can go 408 miles (657 km) on a single charge.
The Air Dream Edition’s range depends on the choice of wheels, with the 19-inch giving it at 503 miles (809 km) range, while the 21-inch AeroDream wheels restrict it to 465 miles (748 km).
From 2022, the lineup will also comprise a base Air sedan, with the starting price set at below $80,000 ($72,500 minus FTC), but its technical specifications and range are still to be announced. Lucid's first electric SUV is also coming in 2023, currently named Project Gravity, but we'll probably learn more about it in the upcoming months.
