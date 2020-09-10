The Lucid SUV Gets a Name: Project Gravity, Will Go Into Production in 2023

That Lucid Motors was planning an SUV after breaking on the market with the Air sedan was not a secret. However, this is the first time that the SUV gets an official name and official release date.
On September 9, Lucid Motors announced the all-electric Air sedan in an online event called Dream Ahead. It included plenty of footage of the Air, along with commentary from CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson and
vice president of design Derek Jenkins. And then, right at the end, a bonus for Lucid supporters: the first official look at the upcoming SUV.
It’s called Project Gravity and, according to Rawlinson, it will have the same underlying vehicle platform as the Air. Gravity is already a working prototype and, as per the Lucid boss, it will go into production as early as 2023, but with no delivery date mentioned.
The video available at the bottom of the page is the full Dream Ahead presentation, including pre-recorded footage and live Q&A. At around the 52-minute mark, Project Gravity makes an appearance. It’s brief, but it’s enough to show an SUV that, while decidedly boxy, is just as elegant as its smaller sibling, the Air luxury sedan.
Some images seem to have been shot on location, but others appear computer generated. Either way, it looks like Gravity comes with a rooftop storage unit, which could be a hint that Lucid will be selling a line of accessories as well. The only time the prototype was spotted in the wild, it lacked that storage unit.
Further details on Gravity have not been released – after all, this was Air’s time to shine. Still, it’s the first time that Lucid shares official photos of it, confirming what they’ve been saying all along: they’re in this for the long run, looking as far ahead into the future as 10 years. “We're not just launching a car, we're launching a brand,” as Rawlinson put it.
