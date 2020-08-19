Lucid SUV Prototype Spotted for the First Time With Air Production Car

The Lucid Air, often described by trade publications as the most elegant and beautiful sedan in the world (all-electric, too!), has been around since 2017. As such, it’s often been spotted in the wild.
A Lucid SUV, though, is an entirely different story. With a new Lucid facility now being built in North America, Lucid never made it a secret that it would make other cars after the Air. As CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson explained in a recent interview, while they didn’t have a product map, they were considering an SUV and maybe a pickup after the Air.
The SUV, he said, would use the Air platform and would go into production in 2023. “That is the vision,” he said, adding that the SUV would be “as awesome as the Air.”
These weren’t just plans on paper, and least of all empty words. As it turns out, while it’s preparing for the official unveiling of the Air (on September 9, mark your calendar), Lucid has also created a first prototype for the SUV.
It’s just been spotted shooting some kind of ad with the Air in Pescadero, California. A user named Hawk posted the photos to prove it to the Lucid Owners Forum, with the following caption: “Driving through Pescadero someone came across a Lucid shoot and took these pics. They blocked off the road with CHP for the Lucid Air & Lucid SUV. The pics aren’t that great - direct quote: ‘My iPhone 10 zoom isn’t clear enough to show how beautiful these Lucid cars are. I’d buy one now!’ The shoot appears to be in preparation for the reveal?”
Indeed, the pictures aren’t exactly great, but they do offer a decent take on the general direction Lucid will be taking with the SUV. Since the photos aren’t top quality, we have only the photographer’s word for how beautiful the Air and the SUV are. Regarding the latter, it seems to be incredibly long and tall, but with a boxier rear than some users were expecting – based on some of the comments to the photos.
Check them out in the gallery above.
The SUV, he said, would use the Air platform and would go into production in 2023. “That is the vision,” he said, adding that the SUV would be “as awesome as the Air.”
These weren’t just plans on paper, and least of all empty words. As it turns out, while it’s preparing for the official unveiling of the Air (on September 9, mark your calendar), Lucid has also created a first prototype for the SUV.
It’s just been spotted shooting some kind of ad with the Air in Pescadero, California. A user named Hawk posted the photos to prove it to the Lucid Owners Forum, with the following caption: “Driving through Pescadero someone came across a Lucid shoot and took these pics. They blocked off the road with CHP for the Lucid Air & Lucid SUV. The pics aren’t that great - direct quote: ‘My iPhone 10 zoom isn’t clear enough to show how beautiful these Lucid cars are. I’d buy one now!’ The shoot appears to be in preparation for the reveal?”
Indeed, the pictures aren’t exactly great, but they do offer a decent take on the general direction Lucid will be taking with the SUV. Since the photos aren’t top quality, we have only the photographer’s word for how beautiful the Air and the SUV are. Regarding the latter, it seems to be incredibly long and tall, but with a boxier rear than some users were expecting – based on some of the comments to the photos.
Check them out in the gallery above.