Lucid Air to Be Backed by 20 Sales and Service Locations Across the U.S.

All construction engineers know that in order to build something, you first need roads. After all, you can't erect a marvelous building in the middle of nowhere it you can't get yourself, the machines, and the materials there, right?
On September 9, a company by the name Lucid Motors will be unveiling the Air, an electric car that will increase the pressure on the leader of the market, Tesla. But to get off to a flying start, the car needs all the logistic support it can get.
To ensure the Air has all the right cards, Lucid announced this week it plans to open 20 retail locations across the U.S. by the end of next year. Called Lucid Studios, they will form the backbone of the sales efforts for the vehicle.
“Just as the Lucid Air is meticulously designed and engineered to be a new benchmark in the luxury electric car segment, we designed Lucid Studios to be engaging, to start conversations and to help educate people about the performance and efficiency benchmarks possible in an electric vehicle,” said in a statement Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors.
“A Lucid Studio is a place for people to learn about our unique brand while supporting every facet of the customer journey.”
Additionally, Lucid will launch a new website for the car after it is revealed, and an app that will allow customers to stay in touch with the carmaker. A network of service centers, mobile service providers, and certified collision repair centers is also being set up.
According to the details already available, the Lucid Air comes with a range of around 400 miles (644 km). The electric motors fitted on the car should provide an acceleration time to 60 mph of 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph).
There is still no word on the price for the Air. A list of cities where the first Studios are set to open can be found in the press release section below.
