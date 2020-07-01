Lucid Air Promises a Better Drag Coefficient Than Tesla Model S

Sometime in September 2020, we’re told to expect the company’s first product. Called Air, it has been in development for years, and now that we’re getting close to the official launch date, more info about it is being release.The latest piece of news from the Lucid Air front concerns the car’s drag coefficient. After subjecting a prototype to tests in the Windshear rolling road tunnel in North Carolina, Lucid says the car showed a 0.21 drag coefficient, making it “the world’s most aero-efficient luxury car.”“We applied lessons learned from shaping the world’s highest performance racing machines as integral to the Lucid Air’s design process. It’s not just about achieving the lowest coefficient of drag, it’s also key to have a highly balanced performance vehicle with precisely managed airflow in all aspects,” explains the reasons behind the achievement Jean-Charles Monnet, Lead Aerodynamicist, Lucid Motors.We don’t know about that, but that’s certainly better than the Tesla Model S (Cd of 0.24), the car most of the industry expects the Air is here to kill. And even the slightest gains in this department could prove vital for a longer range. Not that the Lucid Air would need it, if we are to trust the official numbers.The rated range the car can achieve, as measured on public roads at highway speeds, is of around 400 miles (644 km), placing the Air at the top of the pack when it comes to performance in this field.The motors used for the car are punchy as well, and we are promised 2.5 seconds acceleration time to 60 mph, and a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph).Official pricing for the Lucid Air has not been announced.