Dodge Challenger "Mean Green" Looks Like a Whole Lot of HEMI

This is an R/T model, which means its engine compartment accommodates a 5.7-liter HEMI delivers a respectable 375 hp and 410 lb-ft of twist.
As for the mods fitted to the car, the aim was to achieve the best investment-to-impact ratio. Thus, it was only natural for the project to feature a revised road connection.
To be more precise, the slab of America now features air suspension, as you can notice in the Instagram posts below, which come from the owner of the vehicle and showcase the lowest setting of the said hardware. Sticking to the simple design of the Challenger, the custom wheels, supplied by Rohana, feature a five-spoke layout and a concave profile.
We must now move on to the aero updates of the vehicle. And it all kicks off with an extra splitter sitting below the factory chin, which is kept in place with the help of two rods. And, if we look past the colored halo lights and badging, we'll find a massive hood scoop that has "aftermarket" written all over it.
Moving to the other end of the vehicle, the wickerbill adorning the upper posterior is mixed with a diffuser-like element, while some more custom badging is present.
Oh, and let's not forget the rear window louvers, which come to complete the bad boy image.
View this post on Instagram
Y’all stay safe out there this weekend! I’ll be working 😣 . .📸 my guy @sambinoz aka soon to be lawyer with the 🔥 . . . #teammodfx #headturners #dvwerx #houstonheadturners #dodge #challenger #hemi #thatsmydodge #sublime #thatcolortho #baggedmopars #baggedbeauty #lowlife #airedout #accuair #poweredbyVIAR #modfx #Texas Houston #allamericanmuscle #americanmuscle #modernmuscle #modernmopar #moparnation #Speedlogix #howlowcanyougo #meangreen #rohanawheels #texasmeanest #frontendfriday
View this post on Instagram
🤤 love coming out to that sound . . . #teammodfx #headturners #dvwerx #houstonheadturners #dodge #challenger #hemi #thatsmydodge #sublime #thatcolortho #baggedmopars #baggedbeauty #lowlife #airedout #accuair #poweredbyVIAR #modfx #Texas Houston #allamericanmuscle #americanmuscle #modernmuscle #modernmopar #moparnation #Speedlogix #howlowcanyougo #meangreen #rohanawheels #texasmeanest
View this post on Instagram
I’m ready to retire lol . . . #teammodfx #headturners #dvwerx #houstonheadturners #dodge #challenger #hemi #thatsmydodge #sublime #thatcolortho #baggedmopars #baggedbeauty #lowlife #airedout #accuair #poweredbyVIAR #modfx #Texas Houston #allamericanmuscle #americanmuscle #modernmuscle #modernmopar #moparnation #Speedlogix #howlowcanyougo #meangreen #rohanawheels #texasmeanest #wheelwednesday
View this post on Instagram
Trying to stay positive . . . #teammodfx #headturners #dvwerx #houstonheadturners #dodge #challenger #hemi #thatsmydodge #sublime #thatcolortho #baggedmopars #baggedbeauty #lowlife #airedout #accuair #poweredbyVIAR #modfx #Texas Houston #allamericanmuscle #americanmuscle #modernmuscle #modernmopar #moparnation #Speedlogix #howlowcanyougo #meangreen #rohanawheels #texasmeanest #taillighttuesday