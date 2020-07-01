autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Custom Builds Month
Car reviews:
 

Dodge Challenger "Mean Green" Looks Like a Whole Lot of HEMI

1 Jul 2020, 11:04 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Custom Cars
It's no secret that the Dodge Challenger has seen its popularity reaching stratospheric levels these days - sure, the big coupe has been with us since 2008, but all the updates have kept its classic American styling fresh. Then again, the said status of the muscle beast means that plenty of owners seek the aftermarket path. Case in point with the example we have here.
6 photos
Dodge Challenger "Mean Green"Dodge Challenger "Mean Green"Dodge Challenger "Mean Green"Dodge Challenger "Mean Green"Dodge Challenger "Mean Green"
This Challenger comes to show that one can enjoy a custom Dodge while keeping the project on a budget. And the recipe is simple, since it kicks off with the entry-level V8.

This is an R/T model, which means its engine compartment accommodates a 5.7-liter HEMI delivers a respectable 375 hp and 410 lb-ft of twist.

As for the mods fitted to the car, the aim was to achieve the best investment-to-impact ratio. Thus, it was only natural for the project to feature a revised road connection.

To be more precise, the slab of America now features air suspension, as you can notice in the Instagram posts below, which come from the owner of the vehicle and showcase the lowest setting of the said hardware. Sticking to the simple design of the Challenger, the custom wheels, supplied by Rohana, feature a five-spoke layout and a concave profile.

We must now move on to the aero updates of the vehicle. And it all kicks off with an extra splitter sitting below the factory chin, which is kept in place with the help of two rods. And, if we look past the colored halo lights and badging, we'll find a massive hood scoop that has "aftermarket" written all over it.

Moving to the other end of the vehicle, the wickerbill adorning the upper posterior is mixed with a diffuser-like element, while some more custom badging is present.

Oh, and let's not forget the rear window louvers, which come to complete the bad boy image.






speed shot Dodge Challenger Dodge Challenger R/T muscle car Hemi bagged Custom Builds Month
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day