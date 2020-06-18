Lucid Air Official Unveil Scheduled for September 9, 2020

Hemp, the World's Most Controversial Plant, Is Good For Cars

Set the date: on September 9, 2020, Lucid Motors will officially introduce the Air to the world. A first production version of the luxury EV will be presented in an online event, together with detailed specs and official pricing. 24 photos



Initial plans had the big Air unveil scheduled for the New York International Auto Show, which got canceled like most of 2020. The global reveal has now been rescheduled for September 9, during an online event that will also include complete specs and pricing.



“Although we are experiencing an unprecedented time in our history, the determination of this company’s employees in developing a game-changing electric vehicle burns ever more brightly,” Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Motors, says in a press release. “Our mission is to deliver sustainable luxury with class-leading range in the form of the Lucid Air, and we are closer than ever to turning that dream into reality.”



In the same release, Lucid Motors says that, while the international health crisis has put certain plans on the backburner, they’ve been able to get through these difficult times without furloughing staff and without halting construction on the Casa Grande, Arizona facility, where the Air will be assembled. If anything, they’ve actually been hiring, and plan to finish 2020 with 700 new members of staff.



“We’re building a brand-new factory to produce the world’s first true luxury EV,” Peter Hochholdinger, VP of Manufacturing, Lucid Motors, says. “That requires an incredible amount of effort and planning, with our ‘just-in-time’ model continuing to serve us well as we enter this critical home stretch.”



From previous interviews, it is believed that the Air will deliver up to 400 miles (643 km) of real-world range and that one top version of the car will have 1,000 hp and a $100,000+ price tag. All that and much more will be made official this fall, so mark your calendars.

