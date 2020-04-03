Lucid Air Delivers Promised Range With 400-Mile Trip on a Single Charge

California-based startup Lucid Motors has been working on its first electric vehicle since 2016 – and making some very bold promises along the way. A new promotional video aims to convince you it will deliver at least on one of them: a minimum of 400 miles of range on a single charge.
That first EV from Lucid is Air, also referred to as one of the most beautiful sedans out there, electric or not. As of the time of writing, Lucid Air is scheduled to go into production later this year, with an estimated delivery date for 2021. Timelines are subject to change, though, especially in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Until COVID-19-related restrictions are lifted, here’s something to keep interested buyers going: back in February, two members on Lucid’s R&D team, Emad Dlala and Ruxiao A., traveled from San Francisco to Los Angeles on a single charge. They did make stops along the way, but not to top up the battery.
On the second day, the team made the journey back home. They spent the night in Los Angeles and recharged for the trip back.
The video was posted to Lucid’s social media on April 2, and obviously aims to convince you that, as promised, the Air will have at least a 400-mile range. That figure is impressive, since most EVs come with a 250-mile range; the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus comes close to it, with an estimated 391 miles, while GM is saying its new EV platform will deliver a 400+-mile range.
And that’s just one of the promises Lucid makes for Air. The company also says the EV will be capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in under 2.5 seconds, and deliver top speeds of more than 200 mph. On the downside, Lucid is keeping mum on many specifics about Air, including power output, battery size, charging times, or pricing options.
The base model starts off at $60,000, that much is know. It will retail direct-to-consumer after the Tesla model – over-the-air software updates will be offered, as well. Extra features will include a 1,000 HP configuration, rear executive seats, and glass canopy roof, but Lucid is not saying how deep you’ll have to dig in your pocket for the fully-equipped model.
