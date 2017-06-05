Lucid Motors Ready to "Revolutionize the Electric Car" with Its Luxury Sedan

Lucid Motors has gone pretty quickly from being those weirdos who put an electric powertrain inside a Mercedes-Benz Vito van to destroyed various sports cars
in drag races to a company bent on producing what looks to be one of the most beautiful vehicles ever created.
That description fits the Lucid Air both inside and out, and even though the exterior design is breathtaking (some have described it as being a little "too much," but to each their own), it's actually inside that the new EV shines. And it was that powertrain hiding under the Vito body that allowed it all to happen.
The Air is roughly the same size as a BMW
5 Series or a Mercedes-Benz E-Class on the outside, but inside, it offers more space than the cars one segment above
(that'd be the BMW 7 Series or the Mercedes-Benz
S-Class). We all know electric motors take significantly less space than the classic engines, and with the battery sandwiched under the floor, that leaves plenty of room to play with.
Tesla opted for a frunk and a set of jump seats for the Model S, but the Lucid Air proposes something quite different. The rear seats in what will eventually be the car's top-end version offer the kind of comfort previously only found in private airplanes. Many manufacturers have boasted about cabins that mimic those of business jets, but very few actually managed to raise to the level shown by Lucid Motors.
Of course, there's more to the Air than just comfy seats. The fact the car is developed by a former Lotus engineer bodes well for the way it will drive. Add that he was also Tesla
's CTO when the Model S was developed, and there is no doubt left the Lucid Air will be just as enjoyable from the driver's seat as from the ones in the back.
We're talking about Peter Rowlinson, the man who speaks as though he's trying to steal Sir David Attenborough's job and in doing so, he's probably doing a much better job than all of the industry's PR representatives combined. He's passionate about his projects, and it shows.
But no matter how great the Lucid Air is, the company still needs money to turn it from show car to something people can actually buy. Presumably, that's the whole reason behind this video published by TechCrunch, but since it offers us an even closer look at the car, we can't say that we mind.