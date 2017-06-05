autoevolution

Lucid Motors Ready to "Revolutionize the Electric Car" with Its Luxury Sedan

 
5 Jun 2017, 11:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Lucid Motors has gone pretty quickly from being those weirdos who put an electric powertrain inside a Mercedes-Benz Vito van to destroyed various sports cars in drag races to a company bent on producing what looks to be one of the most beautiful vehicles ever created.
That description fits the Lucid Air both inside and out, and even though the exterior design is breathtaking (some have described it as being a little "too much," but to each their own), it's actually inside that the new EV shines. And it was that powertrain hiding under the Vito body that allowed it all to happen.

The Air is roughly the same size as a BMW 5 Series or a Mercedes-Benz E-Class on the outside, but inside, it offers more space than the cars one segment above (that'd be the BMW 7 Series or the Mercedes-Benz S-Class). We all know electric motors take significantly less space than the classic engines, and with the battery sandwiched under the floor, that leaves plenty of room to play with.

Tesla opted for a frunk and a set of jump seats for the Model S, but the Lucid Air proposes something quite different. The rear seats in what will eventually be the car's top-end version offer the kind of comfort previously only found in private airplanes. Many manufacturers have boasted about cabins that mimic those of business jets, but very few actually managed to raise to the level shown by Lucid Motors.

Of course, there's more to the Air than just comfy seats. The fact the car is developed by a former Lotus engineer bodes well for the way it will drive. Add that he was also Tesla's CTO when the Model S was developed, and there is no doubt left the Lucid Air will be just as enjoyable from the driver's seat as from the ones in the back.

We're talking about Peter Rowlinson, the man who speaks as though he's trying to steal Sir David Attenborough's job and in doing so, he's probably doing a much better job than all of the industry's PR representatives combined. He's passionate about his projects, and it shows.

But no matter how great the Lucid Air is, the company still needs money to turn it from show car to something people can actually buy. Presumably, that's the whole reason behind this video published by TechCrunch, but since it offers us an even closer look at the car, we can't say that we mind.

Lucid Air Lucid Motors EV electric luxury sedan
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78