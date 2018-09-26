Lucid Air Sedan to Be Fast Charged From Electrify America Stations

NASA Takes a Photo of Opportunity Rover From Mars Orbit

With pockets full after receiving a pledge for $1 billion investment from the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund- basically, part of the money Elon Musk said was his in the now infamous “taking Tesla private" tweet - Lucid Motors is free to go after Tesla, guns blazing. 24 photos



Lucid and Electrify on Wednesday announced they would team up to offer a nationwide charging plan for their common customers, giving them access to over 2,000 DC ultra-fast chargers across the U.S.



“The groundbreaking battery technology we developed for the Lucid Air allows class leading EPA range and ultra-fast charging with minimal cell degradation,” said in a statement Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s CTO.



“Combining our technology with Electrify America’s network provides our customers with a comprehensive charging solution for their everyday lives."



Unfortunately for Lucid, this announcement will have to be repeated several times in the years ahead, otherwise people will forget all about it.



That’s because the highly-anticipated Lucid Air sedan, the company’s first car, will begin production no sooner than 2020, with a price tag of around $60,000. As a side note, the unveiling of the car took place in 2016.



Once on the market, the in-house built electric drivetrain is supposed to give the car over 400 miles of range, a pretty impressive improvement over your average



