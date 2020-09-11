3 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS Getting Ready to Breath Down Porsche Taycan's Neck

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Prototype Gives Better View to Digital Interior

About a year has passed since the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS was previewed by the Vision EQS Concept at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and a host of pre-production prototypes have started running around public roads in several countries, including Germany. 27 photos ICE -powered cousin, the recently revealed



A giant vertical touchscreen with haptic feedback flows downward instead of a traditional center console, but that is pretty much where the S-Class similarities seems to end, at least at first glance, because the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS seems to sport a slightly different steering wheel, among other changes.



The air conditioning vents are also bespoke to the EQS, featuring a round shape instead of being rectangular like on the Sonderklasse. The rest of the dashboard also seems to occupy more real estate, but that is probably because the EQS has a cab-forward design, which should offer more interior space.



Based on a dedicated modular platform called EVA ( Electric Vehicle Architecture) that will also trickle down to other future



While Vision EQS concept car’s battery could hold approximately 100 kWh of juice, the production model will apparently get 110 kWh, although it’s not yet known how much of it will be usable.



The concept had a range of 700 km (435 miles) in the WLTP cycle on a single charge, but Mercedes-Benz has already teased a range higher than that for the production model.



Two electric motors, one on each axle, should provide around 500 horsepower, which should be enough for a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) acceleration of under 4.5 seconds.



