2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Interior Design Gets Unraveled in Style-Driven Teaser

Mercedes-Benz is slowly, but steadily, moving forward with its EQ-related plans. We recently found out that it decided to give up on plans to bring the EQC (its first member of the EV-centric family) to the United States. No worries, though, because there are other models to look forward to.
And we’re not going to deal with the little things, such as the recently introduced EQA compact crossover. Instead, the company is going for the head (Thor/Thanos pun intended) of the premium segment, as it has already programmed the EQS and EQE in sport utility guise for production at the Tuscaloosa, Alabama factory starting from 2022.
Before those two models arrive, though, we still need to check out the EQS luxury sedan first. The not-so classic but oh so classy sedan that should deliver a much-needed response to the successful Porsche Taycan isn’t out and about just yet, as Mercedes-Benz clearly takes its sweet time before finally revealing it.
Instead, the company has delivered yet another teaser for the flagship EV in the form of a new episode from the social media series “Unexpected Beauty,” which, on this occasion, deals with the “human centric interior concept” of the EQS. Better put your straps on, though, because we’re only at chapter two out of a total of six, so there’s a long way to go before we see the EV without any camouflage.
Well, at least another one of the layers of camo was peeled off. Mercedes-Benz provides a rather extensive first look at the uncamouflaged cabin, focusing on the driver and front passenger area dominated by the all-new MBUX (Mercedes Benz User Experience) Hyperscreen user interface.
The four-door EV’s interior is described in the company’s native language, but the subtitles in English will automatically load for everyone to make sense of what’s being explained. And Mercedes is clearly trying to leave no stone unturned as it asked for help from futurist Kai Jardner, as well as its director of interior design (Hartmut Sinkwitz), and user-experience specialist Nina Hallier.
As far as we can tell from the portrait-oriented video (these social media networks, couldn’t they simply get along and agree to a singular video format?), the EQS’ dashboard is going to be dominated by the already-revealed MBUX Hyperscreen.
There are other elements that will morph into an artistic-looking integer, such as the ambient lighting elements, though. And, in case you were wondering what happened to them as they seemed to get lost in translation, the mid-air command gestures are making a strong comeback here as we catch sight of a designer waving the sunroof to stop at the 3:12 mark.
