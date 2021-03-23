Custom 1983 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 Trained in Venezuela, Now Ready for America

In case anyone has questions about Toyota’s naming convention for the legendary 40 series of the Land Cruiser, a quick look at this 1983 pickup truck example will settle the case. That’s because it carries the FJ45 moniker so that everyone knows it’s highly adept at hauling the biggest loads thanks to its long wheelbase setup.
Basically, the Land Cruiser FJ40 was the short wheelbase, while the medium- and long-wheelbase options usually carried the FJ43 and FJ45 designations, respectively. It’s fairly important to make the distinction since the U.S. market is known for its love for medium and full-size pickup trucks, and this particular 1983 FJ45 has just arrived to make ends meet in America.
A left-hand drive truck, this example initially lived its days in Venezuela before getting imported quite recently (October 2020) to the United States. It now sports a clean Florida title and looks enticing enough for the highest bid on Bring a Trailer to make it slightly more expensive than a 2021 Tacoma Limited, which goes for $39k.
Actually, with less than five hours before the auction ends, it’s already approaching the 2021 Tacoma TRD Pro's price since it’s already at $42,250 at the time of writing. For the money, the lucky bidder will get a refurbished truck that was customized in Venezuela with a few cool touches.
As far as the highlights are concerned, we could note the matte gray exterior repaint that nicely contrasts the reupholstered tan vinyl interior. There’s also a white roof, some additional black elements for even more contrast, LED lighting, an Ecothene aftermarket bumper, and even a backup camera.
The latter should work great in combination with the touchscreen infotainment system and other creature comforts, such as the air conditioning, powered windows, and refreshed mechanicals.
Those, including the beefy 4.2-liter 2F inline-six, four-speed manual transmission, and dual-range transfer case, are all about the off-road capabilities and get support from the beefy tires wrapped around the 17-inch wheels or the suspension lift kit that comes with Ironman 4x4 shocks.
All in all, it’s a pretty enticing proposition for anyone looking to haul stuff and still express the love for classic off-roaders from the Land Cruiser series. One really needs to hurry because the clock is ticking, though.
