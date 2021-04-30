Elon Musk Posts a Tweet That Really Doesn't Do His Intellect Any Justice

“The Glory” Is a Buell XB9S Lightning That Became a Custom Drag Strip Legend

Hide Motorcycle was founded almost two decades ago in the Japanese Prefecture of Kanagawa by an ambitious fellow named Hideya Togashi. 8 photos



The creature we’re about to examine is based on a 2005 model from



A wider rear wheel is held in place by a custom swingarm, which increases XB9S’ wheelbase. Furthermore, the cockpit comes with a pair of aftermarket handlebars to bring about a meaner riding stance, while the engine breathes with ease thanks to a spectacular exhaust system that’s been manufactured in-house. Lastly, the whole structure was enveloped in a sinister color scheme from head to toe. Besides developing a plethora of aftermarket components, these moto experts also specialize in crafting unique pieces of two-wheeled machinery that manage to look seriously rad. To give you a clear idea as to what Togashi’s crew is all about, we’ll dive in for a quick analysis of a custom predator bred on Hide’s premises.The creature we’re about to examine is based on a 2005 model from Buell ’s vicious XB9S Lightning lineup. Within its frame, this bad boy houses a 45-degree V-twin colossus that carries two valves per cylinder and a gargantuan displacement of 984cc. The air-cooled powerplant will reach a peak horsepower figure of 84 ponies at 7,400 rpm, while a healthy torque output of up to 63 pound-feet (86 Nm) will be summoned at approximately 5,600 revs.A five-speed transmission is tasked with handing the engine’s oomph over to a belt final drive, resulting in a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of 4.2 seconds. Now that we’ve covered the stock XB6S’ main specs and features, let’s see how Japan’s Hide Motorcycle went about transforming this fiend into a one-off masterpiece. No less than three months have been invested in the customization process itself, and the final result was dubbed “ Glory .”As you might’ve already noticed, the machine’s design language borrows heavily from that of drag bike. To achieve this aesthetic, the overhaul began with the creation of an entirely new frame, which levels out Lightning’s bone line. With the framework complete, the HM team turned their attention to the bodywork department, where they’ve discarded the factory garments to make room for a tasty selection of bespoke alternatives, including a classy fuel tank and front fairing, as well as a tidy tail section.A wider rear wheel is held in place by a custom swingarm, which increases XB9S’ wheelbase. Furthermore, the cockpit comes with a pair of aftermarket handlebars to bring about a meaner riding stance, while the engine breathes with ease thanks to a spectacular exhaust system that’s been manufactured in-house. Lastly, the whole structure was enveloped in a sinister color scheme from head to toe.