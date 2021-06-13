Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drag Races Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Humiliation Ensues

5 Give This Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Video the Oscar It Deserves Right Now

Unveiled at the Electronic Arts E3 four years ago, the 991 GT2 RS offers monstrous performance in a lightweight package. A blue-chip collectible with rear-wheel drive, the motorsport-infused sports car doesn't match the best EV that Porsche makes nowadays over the quarter-mile sprint. 12 photos



In the white corner, the four-door electric sedan is a little more affordable at €186,336 ($225,600) and more potent as well at 761 PS (751 horsepower) and 1,050 Nm (774 pound-feet) of torque with the overboost function turned on. The zero-emissions challenger is quite a bit heavier as well at 2,370 kilograms (5,225 pounds) because of the 93.4- kWh battery pack, which should give the Neunelfer a significant advantage over the quarter-mile.



The first drag race ends in victory for the EV , which crosses the finish line in 10.34 seconds. The internal combustion-engined car makes do with 10.67 seconds, but the force-fed mill and the dual-clutch transmission show their worth in the pull from 100 to 200 kilometers per hour (62 and 124 miles per hour). The GT2 RS also hits 273.51 kph (169.95 mph) on the runway while the all-electric interloper is rated from the factory at 162 mph (261 kph).



Second time out on the blacktop, the Neunelfer launches a little better thanks to warmer tires although the



On that note, which of these two incredible cars floats your boat the most?



