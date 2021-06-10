Porsche Investigated by German Authority Over Incorrect Fuel Consumption Data

3 M1-Le Mans Classic Chrono Takes Ford and Porsche Race Cars Right to Your Wrist

The German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has started a probe against Porsche, suspecting that the automaker provided incorrect fuel consumption data for its gasoline-powered cars. 1 photo



The KBA investigation is most likely unrelated to Dieselgate. Still, it could open a new can of worms, given that many Porsche models share drivetrain parts with other brands under the Volkswagen Group umbrella. We'll report back as soon as more information becomes available. According to Reuters , quoting a report from Business Insider, Porsche had made a voluntary notification to the KBA as a precautionary measure in 2020 regarding "conformity issues with individual vehicles." The investigation may the result of that notification, but further information is not available as of this writing.A Porsche spokesperson said that the current procedure "has already been able to find no conformity deviations in the large majority of vehicles," with the number of affected cars "far less than 1%" of the company's fleet. Proceedings are at an early stage, and a decision hasn't been reached. On the other hand, KBA has yet to comment. Porsche currently offers a wide range of gasoline-powered vehicles, including the 911 and 718 sports cars. The Panamera sedan and the Cayenne and Macan crossovers are also available with gasoline mills. Offerings range from small-displacement four-cylinder units to high-powered V8s.The German carmaker is part of the Volkswagen Group, which was involved in the Dieselgate scandal in 2015. It all started when the EPA discovered that Volkswagen had intentionally programmed turbocharged diesel engines to activate their emissions controls only during laboratory emissions testing.The software deployed in about 11 million cars worldwide helped the vehicles meet emission standards during regulatory testing, while they emitted up to 40 times more NOx gasses in real-world driving. Emission-cheating software was also fitted on diesel-powered Porsche Cayenne SUVs, which shared underpinnings with the Volkswagen Touareg at the time.The KBA investigation is most likely unrelated to Dieselgate. Still, it could open a new can of worms, given that many Porsche models share drivetrain parts with other brands under the Volkswagen Group umbrella. We'll report back as soon as more information becomes available.