Porsche Taycan's Simple Design Was an Easy Target for Famous Tuner Mansory

The conversation tends to focus on the Porsche Taycan's performance figures, especially if we're talking about the Turbo S version. Still, there's almost no doubt that a big part of its success was down to the EV's absolutely superb design.
Seriously now, have you heard anyone say the Taycan is anything other than beautiful because we sure haven't? The adjectives used to describe its appearance are usually superlative, and even that doesn't fully prepare you for the first time you see one in person. With the right paint color and the right light, you might even go as far as to say it's the most gorgeous car you've ever seen.
How does it do that? By keeping things simple, letting the eyes rest on clean surfaces before throwing something unexpected to surprise the viewer. You can go aggressive with many creases and edges spread on every square inch of the car, or you can use them sporadically and for much greater effect.
The latter is Porsche's way of doing things, while the former is Mansory's recipe to build a name for itself in the international tuning world. Well, that and exquisite craftsmanship and high-quality materials, all combined in a highly customizable package.
Mansory's philosophy, however, really doesn't seem to fit Taycan's ethos, with all the added elements giving the EV a vulgar look that is in direct contrast with the original. To some, though, this departure from the norm will be just what they were looking for. It's almost as if Mansory came up with the Taycan's evil twin, and you will always have those who feel more drawn to the dark side.
On the outside, the modifications are pretty obvious. The electric sedan doesn't get a wider body, but plenty of contrasting "forged carbon" elements are added to the otherwise tidy-looking panels. It even gets a rear air diffuser that looks suspiciously like it's trying to emulate a pair of double exhaust tips, but who are we to judge?
The package, which is available for all trim levels, also includes a set of 22-inch Y.5 once-piece cast wheels that, as the name suggests, feature five Y-shaped spokes. The customization is completed by the virtually endless combinations for the interior where, the company says, pretty much anything can be covered in leather. As long as you remember to leave out at least a tiny patch of the windshield, you should be OK.
