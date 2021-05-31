All-New Mercedes S-Class by Mansory Debuts With Exclusive Styling, More Power

Last month, we saw what Brabus managed to do with the all-new W223 Mercedes S-Class, having decided to opt for a slightly more sinister appearance, which was always to be expected from them. Ironically, luxury tuner Mansory went with a similar approach, although their take features a lot more carbon fiber.
Speaking of its design, this seems as good a place as any to start from. The first things we noticed on this Mansory-tuned S-Class were the several carbon fiber add-on parts that found their way onto the vehicle. There’s carbon fiber on the front air intakes, below and to the side of the front apron, on the sills, roof spoiler, trunk lid spoiler, rear apron, and even the side mirrors.
As a side note, the front apron can be had with or without the daytime running lights, depending on which of the two looks you’re trying to go for—flashy or subtle. Compared to the Brabus, which has a cleaner design, the Mansory S-Class does look a tiny bit sportier, or dynamic, if you will.
Moving on to the wheels, the W223 S-Class can be fitted either with Mansory’s CS.11 wheels or the V.6 wheels, both measuring 22-inches front and rear. Choosing between the two sets should come down to whether you like bright or dark surfaces more, although the V.6 wheel can be had in either glossy black or Diamond black.
For the interior, you can wrap the entire passenger cell in “the finest leather on every conceivable component,” which is exactly what we would expect from a company like Mansory. Furthermore, you can have all the seams changed to individual colors, such as those of the exterior. Meanwhile, other highlights include several selective carbon fiber applications, a leather-carbon sports steering wheel, custom floor mats, and an aluminum pedal set.
Finally, let’s talk performance because this is where Mansory clearly upstaged Brabus. The latter offered to take your S 400d and S 500 4Matic models to 365 hp (370 PS) and 493 hp (500 PS) respectively, while Mansory will boost the S 400d’s output all the way to 389 hp (395 PS) and 617 lb-ft (837 Nm) of torque, whereas the S 500 gets 519 hp (526 PS) and 464 lb-ft (629 Nm) of torque.
These changes will supposedly help the S 400d hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds (quicker by 0.6 sec compared to stock), while the S 500 will need just 4.3 seconds to hit that same mark (also a 0.6 sec improvement). Both Mansory-tuned variants will max out at 168 mph (270 kph).
