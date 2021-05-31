Tanks Get Blown-Up by the Ka-52 Alligator’s Deadly Vikhr Guided Missiles

If you thought Russian tanks were some of the toughest things you’ve ever seen, wait ‘till you see them get blown up by the agile Vikhr guided missiles. It looks like size doesn’t matter, after all.
We had not heard any news about Kalashnikov for a while, but apparently the Russian Group has been busy conducting some very interesting tests. And when you see this infamous name, you know it’s going to be good. No less than 22 missiles were launched during a recent test, proving that tanks don’t stand a chance in the face of these apparently small, but powerful attackers.
These trials took place in March, at the Russian Ministry proving ground, with successful results that were recently reported. The Kalashnikov Group was joined by the Russian Aerospace Forces of the Ministry of Defense, the National Helicopter Center Mil&Kamov, and the KBP Instrument Design Bureau.
The objective of the demonstration was to test the latest modifications of the Vikhr guided missiles, which make them even more lethal than before. Formally known as “9K121”, the Vikhr laser guided anti-tank missile has been around for a while (it’s first public presentation dates back to 1992), but it proved to be an important asset, especially with the recent optimizations that increase its flight stability and that enable short-range launches during attacks.
Aptly-named the Alligator, the Ka-52 helicopter was the one that unleashed the merciless attack, launching 22 missiles that hit the targets successfully. This next-generation reconnaissance and combat helicopter, made by the Kamov Design Bureau (part of Russian Helicopters), is designed to be able to destroy tanks and other armored and non-armored ground targets. Together with the Vikhr missiles that can take on moving tanks, enemy fortifications and low-speed air targets, the Ka-52 Alligator turns into a real tank killer.
During the test, the Vikhr missiles showed increased flight stability and were able to successfully hit the targets at a close range of up to 6 miles (10 km), which means that now they are officially even more threatening for even the mightiest tanks.
