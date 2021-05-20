Russia’s Amphibious Light Armored Vehicle Strela Ready to Make Waves in Africa

Some of the latest Russian military vehicles are ready to conquer foreign markets, including African ones. After all, Russia has always been known as one of the main military equipment providers for this area.
One of the major players in the Russian military industry, the Military-Industrial Company (VPK), who specializes in wheeled armored vehicles, has apparently got big plans for expanding on the African market. Russian news agency TASS reported that the company is planning to participate at the Shield Africa 2021 expo in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, for the first time. The event will take place at the beginning of June, and some of the vehicles that will be showcased have already been sent over there.
It seems that the armored vehicle manufacturer has been affected by last year’s health crisis, so it’s now going for an even bolder expansion policy. Some of the models that are ready to take the African market by storm include the Tigr special armored vehicle, the VPK-Ural armored vehicle and the Strela amphibious armored vehicle.
The Strela (which is Russian for “arrow”) is a special model because, according to the Military-Industrial Company, it’s the only Russian amphibious vehicle of this type. The amphibious version is the latest addition to the VPK Strela vehicle range. The light armored vehicle is versatile enough to be used for quick transportation or as a command post. And it was also designed to be easily transported by military helicopters like the Mi-8. It provides a second degree ballistic protection (based on General Technical Requirements ratings) and anti-blast protection for up to 2 kg, in TNT explosives equivalent.
At 4.9 tons, it’s considered a rather light vehicle of this type, and it’s got enough room for maximum 8 people, including the driver. The Strela was built with a modular design that allows customization and that is compatible with car parts from other models made by the same company. It’s also equipped with a 200 hp diesel engine, with a maximum speed of 74 mph (120 kph) and a swimming speed of 4 mph (7 khp).
VPK unveiled the amphibious version of the Strela light armored vehicle last year and it looks like it’s ready to take over the world.
