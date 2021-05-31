$1,212 Buick Ford F-250 Super Duty Car/Truck Mashup Does Single-Wheel Burnouts

If you want to know what makes events such as the recent Cleetus and Cars that took place in early May at the Lucas Oil Raceway (Indianapolis, Indiana) so wildly successful, then recent footage from the 1320video YouTube channel should serve as a good example. This build is far from the first they catch going overboard... with everything.
Is it a Buick, is it a Ford F-250 Super Duty? No, it’s a chopped contraption built on a very tight budget and finished mere hours before the guys over at the 1320video caught up with it at the beginning of May.
They were on point for some fun and new footage at the same Cleetus and Cars event where they filmed a suicide-door 1985 Ford F-150 that had everything backward, including the steering wheels, the engine, seats, and... well, you get the point. And, as it turns out, while taking a wild ride in that thing, they also caught a glimpse of this equally wild contraption.
Now, we’ll let you be the judge on which is crazier, but if that previous episode came with NSFW language, we could easily tell you this one also comes with a “viewer discretion is advised” warning because of a very simple clothing item.
We’ll let you catch it at the 0:25 mark because we need to focus on the vehicle more than anything else, at least until we get the hang of all the funny stuff that led to its creation within just a few short days and a few hours before the burnout exhibition kicking off at the 5:25 mark.
Calling this a sight to behold is clearly a massive understatement, so let’s get to the point where the owner shines a light on the total build cost. By our calculations, it comes down to just $1,212 because there’s a lot of free stuff neatly embedded inside and out.
Such as the 1960’s vintage “pee green” swivel rocking chairs (complete with plasma torch burn marks), that massive dual exhaust sticking the sides of the Buick trunk just above the “rust free” frame, or the ultra-high wing that would make any C8 Corvette green with envy (or not!).
As for the Buick, it was bought some time ago for $300 and abused until it died out. Then, a week ago, the owner purchased a $900 Ford F-250 Super Duty with 250,000 miles (over 400,000 km) on the odometer and decided he would enter the Cleetus and Cars burnout contest with the result of this... chopped and welded marriage.
The remaining $12 were spent on the wire cables that are there for safety reasons (probably). But the car/truck does feature safety belts and other working stuff such as the air conditioning; just not a dashboard, though, which is pretty obvious from the 3:20 mark when it’s time for another laugh and a quick drive around the parking lot.
So, is anyone even surprised the contraption uses just one wheel to lay down a smoke show?
