Brabus’s New 493-HP Mercedes S-Class Is an Elite Luxury Car With a Sinister Side

It was just a matter of time before Brabus got its hands on the all-new W223 Mercedes S-Class, and the verdict is officially in: awesome stuff. Aside from various styling upgrades, the German tuner has also bumped the luxury sedan’s power output, whether it’s the S 500 4Matic model or the S 400d turbodiesel variant.
Let’s start with the visuals first. Believe it or not, not everyone is a fan of the new S-Class's appearance, and it’s easy to see why. The design has been “Sensually Purified” (it’s what Mercedes calls its styling language) to the point where the new car just doesn’t look as dynamic as the old one.
However, here we have an aero kit that adds several Brabus elements to the new S-Class. Those include a custom front spoiler, redesigned side air intakes, new rear bumper insert, integrated LED side markers, black chromed tailpipes, and a set of forged Monoblock M "Platinum Edition" wheels (sizes 19 to 21 inches). This S-Class also sits closer to the road by a full inch (25 mm), resulting in a more planted stance.
Inside, customers get Brabus fine leather upholstery, accentuated by the shadow chrome coating on the switches and the carbon fiber trim found on the steering wheel (we’re not sure about that two-tone aesthetic, though), dashboard, center console, and even on the door panels. Overall, it’s a nice interior, which is no less than what we’d expect from this model, and this tuner.
As for performance, if you’ve got an S 500 4Matic model, Brabus’s B50–500 PowerXtra upgrade will bump your output from 429 hp (435 PS) to 493 hp (500 PS) to go with 435 lb-ft (590 Nm) of torque. That means you’ll get from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.7 seconds instead of 4.9 seconds.
Meanwhile, the PowerXtra D40 module takes care of the S 400d variant, taking the turbodiesel unit from its stock 326 hp (330 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque to 365 hp (370 PS) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). Its 0-62 mph time is also cut by 0.2 seconds, from 5.4 to 5.2 seconds.
All these upgrades come with Brabus’s three-year/62,000 mile (100,000 km) warranty and are already available to order.
