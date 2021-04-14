Swoon-Worthy Brabus Shadow 500 Black Ops Is the Black Panther of Boats

Brabus Marine is releasing another limited-edition beauty and it looks good enough to make you want to sell your house and go sailing around the world. Or at least for the weekend.
It’s not the first time that Brabus Marine, the boat-manufacturing side of the well-known European tuning company Brabus, has made an impression on us. After the three Shadow 900 Black Ops made us want to become millionaires, a new boat hits the waves and that is the limited-edition Shadow 500 Black Ops.
It takes up to a week for each of the Shadow 500 Black Ops boats to be hand-built, painted in a vibrant color scheme that combines gunmetal grey and red, and then polished. And, with a total length of 31feet (9.53 meters), the Shadow 500 is a proud representative of the sports-weekender category.
Just like the Shadow 900 versions, this boat is designed for both performance and leisure. Do you want adrenaline-rush acceleration and torque? The latest Mercury Marine dual XS Pro V8 FourStroke engines can take the Shadow 500 Black Ops to a 50 knots speed (57 mph/92 kph).
Want to just sit back and enjoy smooth sailing with your loved ones? Then take advantage of the customization options, that range from a luxurious aft cabin to a wet bar with an electric grill or an extended navigation package.
As the builder says, both the design and the facilities of this super-boat “(…) will give boating enthusiasts and individualists a totally new level of luxury boating and personalized statement of style on the water”.
This German luxury boat also has the best technology available, which includes an intelligent steering module (ISM), an active driving assistant feature and the Simrad Glass Bridge / InformationDisplay with a customized interface.
Only 28 Shadow 500 Black Ops are available, fewer than the Shadow 900 limited-edition releases. Anyone who is interested can check the authorized dealers here.
