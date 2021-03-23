Brabus 92R Is a 91-HP Fully Electric smart That Costs About as Much as a Hellcat

In a world where not all Brabus-badged models are designed to hit 60 mph as quickly as possible, you might run into something like the new 92R. This is a limited edition city car based on the smart EQ fortwo cabrio, and like the latter, it’s fully electric.
Since it’s a Brabus, it also looks a lot more aggressive than the regular smart fortwo. It sports tailor-made monoblock alloys (16-inch front, 17-inch rear), custom front fascia with three large air intakes, custom front spoiler and rocker panels, diffuser, carbon trim, and the tuner’s coilover sports suspension. The latter brings the entire car closer to the road by a full inch (25 mm).
In terms of performance, the maximum output is 91 hp (92 PS), to go with 133 lb-ft (180 Nm) of torque—roughly 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) more than stock. Put it in “Sport +” mode, and you’ll accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 10.9 seconds, although the top speed remains limited to 81 mph (130 kph). As for the battery, it offers a range of up to 78 miles (128 km) when fully charged.
There are three other driving modes available aside from “Sport+” in “Basic,” “Eco,” and “Sport”. The latter offers a quicker throttle response time to go with a reduced energy recovery rate, while “Eco” will increase the car’s ability to recover energy. The Basic level meanwhile keeps the electric motor within its production-standard parameters.
Open the doors, and you’ll find red leather seats quilted in Brabus’ “Ultimate Ellipse” design. Other highlights include black topstitching and Brabus logos in both backrests, carbon design trim for the instrument panel and air vents, aluminum pedals, custom scuff plates, black velour floor mats with red Brabus logos, plus various other goodies. There are plenty of standard features too, such as air conditioning, radio, and satellite navigation.
Buyers can also request special paint finishes, as well as additional interior upgrades. Only 50 units of this limited edition car will ever be made, with pricing starting at €46,284 ($55,000) in Germany.
