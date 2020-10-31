Rocket 900 Is Brabus’ 888 HP Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S

Let’s set things straight from the very beginning; the gifted auto specialists over at Brabus are no strangers to the fascinating aftermarket realm. Over the years, the German tuner never ceased to impress the automotive industry with its incredible pieces of machinery. To be quite frank, the Brabus crew doesn’t exactly need any sort of introduction whatsoever.
Not only do their creatures host a healthy dose of mechanical muscle under their hoods, they also bring about an assortment of visual tweaks that’ll have just about any self-respecting petrolhead truly lost for words. As time went by, we featured a few of Brabus’ most notable ventures on autoevolution, such as their Mercedes-AMG G 63-based showstopper and a sinister Mercedes-Benz GLB with some serious oomph in its engine bay.
All things considered, it goes without saying these wizards mean business! I’ll tell you what, let’s take a second to examine one of Brabus’ spectacular ventures, shall we? The project in question revolves around the revered GT 63 S variant in Mercedes-AMG's family. To be quite frank, it goes without saying this bad boy does a wonderful job at looking seriously rad.
A nine-speed AMG SpeedShift transmission is tasked with handing the engine’s ominous force over to the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to a staggering 0-62mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 3.2 seconds. The entire structure rolls on a set of 20-inch aluminum hoops with five spokes. These units wear top-shelf disc brakes that’ll handle stopping power with ease on all four sides. Lastly, suspension duties are taken good care of by a multi-link setup on both ends.
Now, the standard GT 63 S might be all fine and dandy, but Brabus’ Rocket 900 is a different animal. For starters, the aftermarket gurus proceeded to modify the coupe’s twin-turbo V8 colossus, boosting its displacement all the way up to 4.5 liters. Additionally, the team equipped a couple of fresh turbochargers with a larger compressor module. To ensure the behemoth is well vented as it enjoys its extra oomph, the Brabus wizards went about sculpting a pair of wide air inlets on the front fascia.
Thus, the GT63 S is blessed with a gargantuan top speed of 205 mph (330 kph), while its 0-62 mph acceleration time is rated at a mere 2.8 seconds, which is simply mind-blowing for such a heavy beast.
You will also find a menacing body kit and a stainless-steel quad exhaust system, as well as 22-inch forged alloy wheels from Brabus’ very own inventory. Last but not least, this state of affairs brings about a €435,800 ($508,792 as per current exchange rates) price tag.
