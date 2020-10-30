Just 12 AC Cobras Will Intertwine Le Mans Heritage With Performance EV Future

AC Cars has become world famous thanks to Carroll Shelby’s genius idea to marry the British Ace two-seater sports roadster with Ford’s small-block V8 – thus creating the AC Shelby Cobra. With more history than one can write about in just a few words, there’s no surprise an entire world is eagerly awaiting the next chapter, laid down with the impending arrival of the “Series 1 Electric.”
Well, it turns out that limited series of just 58 units (in honor of the 1962 – 2020 time difference between this EV and the original car) is not the only AC Cars electric Cobra brewing up in Surrey, England. Instead, the company has just announced it will also create an electric motorsport chapter for the Cobra.
If EV sports car enthusiasts were thrilled to find out about the reasonable power credentials of the Series 1, then AC’s upcoming “Cobra Le Mans electric” will get them to an ecstatic level, considering the newly announced technical specifications.
Just 12 examples of the new special edition will be manufactured – and new is not exactly the best word to describe it, since we’re dealing with a recreation model. As such, AC Cars will be using the blueprint of the 1963 factory Le Mans heritage units for the zero-emissions version, each packing an electric motor that’s good for 460 kW and 1,000 Nm (617 hp / 738 lb. ft.) of twist.
Announced as “faithful recreations of the cars conceived and built almost 60 years ago,” the 12 AC Cobra Le Mans electric examples will have the bodywork created by AC Heritage using the same decades-old techniques that created the originals. That includes the services of a special “planishing’ hammer” that lovingly beats the sheets of high-grade aluminum under the supervision of the brand’s experienced craftsmen.
Given the novelty of the powertrain, AC decided to bring outside help by forming a partnership with Derby-based Falcon Electric. The technical specifications also include a 54-kWh battery pack, a weight of less than 1,250 kg (2,756 lbs.), a sprint to 62 mph in an estimated 4.2 seconds, and 120 miles (193 km) of range.
Because the pair of AC Cobras that competed back in 1963 at Le Mans came with distinctive liveries, the EV recreation series will have the 12-unit production quota split evenly between AC White and AC Racing Green, while all of them get luxurious interior touches such as black Connolly hide leather.
Naturally, the asking price matches the exclusivity, kicking off at £600k (plus VAT) - around $779k at the current exchange rates.
If EV sports car enthusiasts were thrilled to find out about the reasonable power credentials of the Series 1, then AC’s upcoming “Cobra Le Mans electric” will get them to an ecstatic level, considering the newly announced technical specifications.
Just 12 examples of the new special edition will be manufactured – and new is not exactly the best word to describe it, since we’re dealing with a recreation model. As such, AC Cars will be using the blueprint of the 1963 factory Le Mans heritage units for the zero-emissions version, each packing an electric motor that’s good for 460 kW and 1,000 Nm (617 hp / 738 lb. ft.) of twist.
Announced as “faithful recreations of the cars conceived and built almost 60 years ago,” the 12 AC Cobra Le Mans electric examples will have the bodywork created by AC Heritage using the same decades-old techniques that created the originals. That includes the services of a special “planishing’ hammer” that lovingly beats the sheets of high-grade aluminum under the supervision of the brand’s experienced craftsmen.
Given the novelty of the powertrain, AC decided to bring outside help by forming a partnership with Derby-based Falcon Electric. The technical specifications also include a 54-kWh battery pack, a weight of less than 1,250 kg (2,756 lbs.), a sprint to 62 mph in an estimated 4.2 seconds, and 120 miles (193 km) of range.
Because the pair of AC Cobras that competed back in 1963 at Le Mans came with distinctive liveries, the EV recreation series will have the 12-unit production quota split evenly between AC White and AC Racing Green, while all of them get luxurious interior touches such as black Connolly hide leather.
Naturally, the asking price matches the exclusivity, kicking off at £600k (plus VAT) - around $779k at the current exchange rates.