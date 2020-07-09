1965 Kirkham 427 S/C Roadster Looks Like a Mimetic Polyalloy Work of Art

Back in 1991, James Cameron turned the world upside down with his crazy take on the future of humanity, time travel, and thinking machines. One of the things that stood out the most in the movie was the T-1000.
In essence a shapeshifting robot that knows nothing else than to execute missions and people, the T-1000 came as a revolution in terms of how we see robots. Usually designed as solid pieces of chunky metal, robots would never be the same after the T-1000.
And that’s because Cameron envisioned a way to give liquid metal a solid form and a purpose. The concept is called mimetic polyalloy, and seems to be the exact material the 1965 Kirkham 427 S/C roadster in the gallery above is made from.
Now sitting on the lot of cars going under the online hammer of Barrett-Jackson, the car's value is already at $50,000 with a little over a day left in the bidding at the time of this writing. And that’s no wonder, seeing just how shiny and polished it looks under the sun of Ft. Meyers, Florida, where it can be found.
The car is part of a bloodline that came to be known as the AC Cobra in the UK and the Shelby Cobra in the U.S., but also as Kirkham – this is the company selected by Shelby at one point to make rolling chassis for the cars. The S/C in its name stands for semi-competition.
The shiny body of the roadster hides the Ford 427ci (7.0-liter) that was deployed on the Cobras made from 1965 to 1967, only it has been bored and stroked to 482ci (7.9-liters) and tied to a TREMEC 5-speed manual transmission. In the new setup, the engine develops 570 hp and 589 ft/lbs of torque, and that’s pretty impressive for a build that weighs just 2,000 pounds (907 kg).
Whoever ends up being the new owner of this Kirkham will get it complete with the dyno sheet from Shelby and a CSX Certificate of Authenticity.
