The AC Cobra EV Is Real and It Packs 308 HP

Believe it or not, AC is one of the oldest automakers out there. Founded at the beginning of the 20th century by the Weller brothers, the company had more downs than ups, but pulled through it all with a stiff upper lip in true British fashion.
Best known for the V8-engined brawler known as the Shelby Cobra, the company currently offers four models in total. The one that stands out most is the “Series 1 Electric” limited edition, of which only 58 examples will ever be produced.
“Our smoothest move yet” as described by AC Cars, the EV celebrates 58 years since the first Cobra was produced with a Ford engine. The automaker refers to chassis number CSX 2000, which features a 260-horsepower OHV engine fed by a four-barrel carburetor and connected to a four-speed manual transmission.
The Cobra Series 1 Electric is heavier than the original from 1962, but this penalty can easily be explained by the 54-kWh battery that powers a 230-kW electric motor. That translates to 150 miles of driving range and 308 horsepower. Torque, meanwhile, peaks at 500 Nm and delivers 250 Nm continuously (369 and 184 pound-feet) while the charging capacity is officially listed at 6 kilowatts.
Tipping the scales at under 1,250 kilograms (2,755 pounds), the EV can shoot to 62 miles per hour in 6.7 seconds with the bone-stock tires. Only four colors are available for the exterior, starting with Electric Blue and Electric White. Customers can also choose black, and those willing to stand out can opt for green.
Designed around a ladder frame just like CSX 2000, the newcomer obviously differs through “a number of upgrades” such as the steering system and brakes. The body shell is constructed of high-grade composite and the interior is as close to the original as possible if you can ignore the lack of a stick-shift gear lever.
As for the matter of pricing, well, these babies don’t come cheap. The most Spartan of specifications is 138,000 pounds sterling plus the on-road charges applicable in the United Kingdom, working out to $178,915 at current exchange rates.
“Our smoothest move yet” as described by AC Cars, the EV celebrates 58 years since the first Cobra was produced with a Ford engine. The automaker refers to chassis number CSX 2000, which features a 260-horsepower OHV engine fed by a four-barrel carburetor and connected to a four-speed manual transmission.
The Cobra Series 1 Electric is heavier than the original from 1962, but this penalty can easily be explained by the 54-kWh battery that powers a 230-kW electric motor. That translates to 150 miles of driving range and 308 horsepower. Torque, meanwhile, peaks at 500 Nm and delivers 250 Nm continuously (369 and 184 pound-feet) while the charging capacity is officially listed at 6 kilowatts.
Tipping the scales at under 1,250 kilograms (2,755 pounds), the EV can shoot to 62 miles per hour in 6.7 seconds with the bone-stock tires. Only four colors are available for the exterior, starting with Electric Blue and Electric White. Customers can also choose black, and those willing to stand out can opt for green.
Designed around a ladder frame just like CSX 2000, the newcomer obviously differs through “a number of upgrades” such as the steering system and brakes. The body shell is constructed of high-grade composite and the interior is as close to the original as possible if you can ignore the lack of a stick-shift gear lever.
As for the matter of pricing, well, these babies don’t come cheap. The most Spartan of specifications is 138,000 pounds sterling plus the on-road charges applicable in the United Kingdom, working out to $178,915 at current exchange rates.