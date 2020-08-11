2020 AC Cobra Looks Like It Came Straight From the ‘60s

During the first few years, the company’s focus was on producing three-wheelers, with the 1904 Autocarrier being the most notable of their inventions to that date.Almost one decade later, AC Cars (named Auto Carriers Ltd. at that time) introduced the first of many four-wheeled vehicles to come, but production was soon paused due to the First World War. After the war has ended, the British manufacturer's automotive production flourished, only to then face bankruptcy and be sold to William Hurlock, as a result of the Great Depression during the ‘30s.It’s quite clear that AC Cars has had its ups and downs over the years, but the iconic brand endured and lived to see better days. As of 1953, their AC Ace made its debut as one of the most advanced machines to ever be driven on public roads, as well as the racetrack. Between 1958 and 1961, the Ace had been extremely successful in several international racing championships, including Le Mans and Sebring.In 1961, they were approached by none other than the legendary Carroll Shelby, who had noticed the AC Ace’s outstanding performance and became interested in the possibility of equipping it with a 3.6-liter Windsor V8 powerplant from Ford. The firm accepted to modify the chassis for this new engine and shipped the prototype to Shelby upon completion.Soon after, Shelby’s team gave birth to the first production model of AC Cobra, the MkI. It was initially powered by a 4.3-liter Windsor V8, while later variants were provided with an even larger, 4.7-liter mill. MkII and MkIII models followed in the next few years and the car was marketed to the United States as Shelby Cobra, becoming one of the most iconic sports cars of the ‘60s.The memorable Cobra is now making a return, with standard, electric and supercharged models. AC Cobra 378’s GM LS3 engine will deliver a solid 430 hp through a Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission, while the 378 Superblower MkIV is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that’ll happily produce up to 560 hp.As you might have guessed, AC Cars went a lot further than simply equipping the new Cobras with modern engines. For example, the Superblower features servo-assisted ventilated brakes, electric cooling fans and a coilover suspension kit. Additionally, you will find an aluminum radiator, limited slip differential with a 3.45:1 ratio, front and rear anti-roll bars, all sitting on 8” (20.32 cm) x 16” (40.64 cm) front and 10” (25.4 cm) x 16” rear wheels.Long story short, the company underwent painstaking efforts to recreate the beloved classics we all remember and simultaneously adapt them to modern standards in terms of performance, reliability and comfort. The result is a car that truly stands out in comparison to anything else we see on public roads today!Pricing for AC Cobra 378 starts at £94,950 ($124,181 at current exchange rates), while its supercharged brother will cost you as much as £129,500 ($169,373). These opulent Cobras will be sold exclusively by Boss Motor Company, a dealership located a few miles north of London.