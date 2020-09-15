Fully Enclosed Shadow 900 XC Cross Cabin Is What Brabus Was Up to Lately

Brabus is one of the biggest names of the European tuning industry, with a very visible soft spot for all things Mercedes-Benz. Their portfolio now includes over 20-custom made Mercs, upgraded inside and out and also under the hood. But Brabus is also in the boat business.
Brabus Marine is how the Germans are calling this side of their business, and the last time we’ve heard anything from them was back in May, when the Shadow 900 Black Ops was unveiled. And now another iteration of this particular machine comes to light.
Shadow 900 is a range of 37-foot (11 meters) super-boats powered by dual 450 Racing Mercury Marine 4.6-liter 8 cylinder Verado FourStroke engines. The powerplants develop 900 hp, enough to allow the boat to travel at speeds of 60 knots.
The range includes the Sun-Top, Spyder, Black Ops, and the recently shown Cross Cabin. What sets this version apart from the rest is the fully enclosed cabin, which makes the entire build all-weather capable.
The boat can provide elevated seating for up to seven people, surrounded by the usual Brabus luxury we often see on the cars they re-make.
The boat is also offered with a long list of customization options, ranging from the possibility of having it delivered with more cargo capacity, or ready to house adventure equipment and outdoors-gear.
“Whether adrenaline or relaxation, the BRABUS Shadow 900 XC Cross Cabin forms a bridge between utility and luxury, due to its functionality and versatility,” the builder says in a statement.
“Transforming the traditional perception of what a purposeful cabin cruiser should look like, the unmistakable look of the BRABUS Shadow 900 XC has created a new yet instantly recognizable face within this popular boating genre.”
Brabus did not say how much the Shadow 900 XC Cross Cabin costs. You can find out more details about it and the other boats in the portfolio by following this link.
