Play the Turkish “Spot the Difference” Game With Renault's 2021 Megane Sedan

4 All-New 2022 Mercedes GLC-Class Spied Getting Ready to Be the King of CUVs

2 The Full Carbon Mercedes-Benz S-Class 560 SEL 6.0 AMG That Never-Ever Was

More on this:

2022 Mercedes-AMG C 53 Sports Sedan Spied With Quad Round Exhaust Pipes

With the S-Class now revealed, the next-gen C-Class becomes one of Mercedes-Benz's main priorities. Today, testing has begun on a new sports configuration belonging to the W206 family, the C 43... or the C 53... maybe even the C 63. 24 photos AMG model apart from the regular C-Class sedan. Namely, we catch glimpses of the main grille design, as well as the quad exhaust system.



As the lesser AMG model, the C 43 is supposed to compete with the Audi S4, the BMW M340i and some models from Genesis or Acura. We expect an output of between 350 and 400 horsepower, but it's yet unclear how Mercedes will get there.



Previous rumors suggested the replacement for the C 63 monster would become a hybrid with the four-cylinder engine out of the "45" series of hatchbacks and crossovers (A 45, CLA 45 and so on). We see no reason why the C 43 wouldn't do something similar, though it would be a bit disappointing.



As we showed you just a couple of weeks ago, the



The test prototype does give us hope, having four round exhaust pipes shooting out the back, just like the larger



Unfortunately, the era when those numbers were related to engine displacement is long-gone. Our hunch is that Mercedes-AMG will develop the most important C-Class version first, the one that has the most tech and power. The prototype does at least tell us that it's not the C 63. The



The front end is heavily obscured by camouflage, so we can't see the design of the AMG bottom intakes. But the grille appears to sport curved vertical bars, an evolution of the Panamericana design. While heavily covered in camouflage, this test prototype shows many of the important features that set themodel apart from the regular C-Class sedan. Namely, we catch glimpses of the main grille design, as well as the quad exhaust system.As the lesser AMG model, the C 43 is supposed to compete with the Audi S4, the BMW M340i and some models from Genesis or Acura. We expect an output of between 350 and 400 horsepower, but it's yet unclear how Mercedes will get there.Previous rumors suggested the replacement for the C 63 monster would become a hybrid with the four-cylinder engine out of the "45" series of hatchbacks and crossovers (A 45, CLA 45 and so on). We see no reason why the C 43 wouldn't do something similar, though it would be a bit disappointing.As we showed you just a couple of weeks ago, the twin-turbo V6 in the current C 43 probably has the best exhaust sound in its segment. The same can't be said about the CLA/GLA 45, which have been muted by new regulations. But as a maker of luxury cars with some of the most powerful engines, Mercedes-AMG faces huge fines if it doesn't modify the lineup.The test prototype does give us hope, having four round exhaust pipes shooting out the back, just like the larger CLS 53 four-door coupe. As a reminder, that model was the first AMG with the EQ Boost inline-6 turbocharged engine, which eventually made its way to many Mercedes models. It produces 429 horsepower, which would be an upgrade for the C-Class. But wouldn't that make it a C 53?Unfortunately, the era when those numbers were related to engine displacement is long-gone. Our hunch is that Mercedes-AMG will develop the most important C-Class version first, the one that has the most tech and power. The prototype does at least tell us that it's not the C 63. The 2022 S 63 which was spooted only a few days ago confirmes the best AMG models are still supposed to get square exhaust tips.The front end is heavily obscured by camouflage, so we can't see the design of the AMG bottom intakes. But the grille appears to sport curved vertical bars, an evolution of the Panamericana design.