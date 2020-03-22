Brabus Mercedes-AMG A35 Costs €79,500, Packs 365 HP

Brabus is selling a full tuning project for the Mercedes-AMG A35. This is a new product from the Benz brand, designed to compete with the Golf R, so we were curious to see what the legendary tuners wanted to improve and how much that costs.
Dubbed the B35S, this machine makes zero sense unless you're a diehard fan of the Brabus brands. Thankfully, we know those exist, since the company was able to get away with asking Porsche monkey for a smart fortwo a few years ago.
Just to get the big number out of the way, this full hot hatch makeover costs €79,500, including German tax and the car. And for the record, the A35 normally starts at just €47,800.
Of course, you do get more power, but don't expect the classic Brabus engine swap. Instead, the 2-liter turbo gets dialed up using a PowerXtra+ kit, bringing its total output to 365 hp and 460 Nm (330 lb-ft), roughly 60 hp and 60 Nm more than stock. The tuner claims this is enough to rocket from 0 to 100 km/h (62mph) in 4.4 seconds, 0.3s quicker than stock.
That kind of increase would normally cost about €1,000 from a reputable tuner. So where did the rest of the money go? The body kit is a good place to start looking for it.
It's not something massive, though. The front bumper is still from AMG, but gets treated to a chin spoiler and a Brabus-specific grille design. Around the rear, we see a tacky wing bolted onto the trunk, a new diffuser and quad exhaust pipes instead of the previous twin tips. This is obviously our favorite revision.
Like any Brabus show car, the B35S is fully murdered out and sports extra badges as well as new wheels. The interior sports a few extras as well, like the Brabus shift paddles, scuff plates, and floor mats.
Just to get the big number out of the way, this full hot hatch makeover costs €79,500, including German tax and the car. And for the record, the A35 normally starts at just €47,800.
Of course, you do get more power, but don't expect the classic Brabus engine swap. Instead, the 2-liter turbo gets dialed up using a PowerXtra+ kit, bringing its total output to 365 hp and 460 Nm (330 lb-ft), roughly 60 hp and 60 Nm more than stock. The tuner claims this is enough to rocket from 0 to 100 km/h (62mph) in 4.4 seconds, 0.3s quicker than stock.
That kind of increase would normally cost about €1,000 from a reputable tuner. So where did the rest of the money go? The body kit is a good place to start looking for it.
It's not something massive, though. The front bumper is still from AMG, but gets treated to a chin spoiler and a Brabus-specific grille design. Around the rear, we see a tacky wing bolted onto the trunk, a new diffuser and quad exhaust pipes instead of the previous twin tips. This is obviously our favorite revision.
Like any Brabus show car, the B35S is fully murdered out and sports extra badges as well as new wheels. The interior sports a few extras as well, like the Brabus shift paddles, scuff plates, and floor mats.
View this post on Instagram
@continentaltiresglobal Winter High Performance Event 2020 in Finland with our BRABUS B35 S! STAY TUNED! . #brabus #continentaltuning #aclass #amg #mercedesbenz #mercedes #highperformance #winterevent #finland #power #continental . Power 268 kW / 365 PS | Torque 460 Nm | 0-100 km/h 4,4 s | Vmax 250 km/h / 155 mph Fuel Economy* city 9,4 l/100km | highway 6,1 l/100km | combined 7,3 l/100km | CO2 167 g/km