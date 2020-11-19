3 A Detailed View of the Most Powerful 4-Cylinder Engine, Mercedes-AMG's M139

2 Watch the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Bust the Nurburgring Lap Record in 6:43

More on this:

Besides that gargantuan horsepower figure, the engine bay also hosts 737 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of crushing twist.

Brabus 800 Is a Mercedes-AMG G 63 On Steroids, Houses 789 HP

AMG ’s G 63 has earned a special place in the hearts of many SUV -loving petrolheads. Besides claiming its rightful place at the very top of the luxury vehicle food chain, this bad boy also went on to become a favorite pick for tuners looking to work their mechanical magic on some of the industry’s tastiest entities.



In the past, we’ve featured a plethora of custom G 63s on autoevolution, including Lumma Design’s sinister



The 2020 model in AMG’s revered lineup is brought to life by a ruthless 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 leviathan that feeds its ominous oomph to a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system by means of a nine-speed automatic gearbox. At 6,000 rpm, this untamed monstrosity is capable of summoning up to 577 ungodly ponies, while a healthy torque output of 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) will be supplied at around 2,500 revs.







Speaking of hoops, Stuttgart’s behemoth rolls on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. At the front, suspension duties are handled by a double wishbone unit, coupled with a trailing link setup on the opposite end. As you might’ve already guessed, all this tasty goodness doesn’t exactly come cheap. The G 63 brings about an eye-watering starting price of approximately $157,445.



Right, if you thought the stock SUV was brutal, just wait ‘til you see what Brabus' aftermarket magic (dubbed Brabus 800 Black & Gold Edition) is made of. To be quite frank, these auto gurus aren’t exactly rookies in this line of business, either. As time went by, we visited their magnificent inventory to drool over a plethora of custom Mercs that’ll leave you lost for words, such as a staggering







Sure enough, the Brabus 800 comes with a serious dose of additional power to match its beefy aesthetic. The firm proceeded to install a pair of top-grade turbochargers and massaged the 4.0-liter V8 colossus to extract 789 hp and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque at optimal revs, which is simply mind-blowing! As a result, this nasty animal will accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 4.1 seconds.



Last but not least, Brabus cast their spells inside G 63’s cabin, too. The rear seats have been removed to make way for a pair of bucket alternatives, enveloped in handsome quilted leather. Honestly, this sexy thing comes across as a complete package that’ll leave you wanting for nothing.



What are your thoughts on the Ever since its debut on the automotive market, Mercedes-’s G 63 has earned a special place in the hearts of many-loving petrolheads. Besides claiming its rightful place at the very top of the luxury vehicle food chain, this bad boy also went on to become a favorite pick for tuners looking to work their mechanical magic on some of the industry’s tastiest entities.In the past, we’ve featured a plethora of custom G 63s on autoevolution, including Lumma Design’s sinister CLR G770 R and one ruthless piece of German machinery brewed under Posaidon’s roof, to name a couple. Given the stock car’s remarkable characteristics, it’s no wonder these enterprises selected it as a weapon of choice for their miraculous undertakings.The 2020 model in AMG’s revered lineup is brought to life by a ruthless 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 leviathan that feeds its ominous oomph to a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system by means of a nine-speed automatic gearbox. At 6,000 rpm, this untamed monstrosity is capable of summoning up to 577 ungodly ponies, while a healthy torque output of 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) will be supplied at around 2,500 revs.Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to a respectable 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of no more than 4.5 seconds. Furthermore, the Three-Pointed Star’s non-aerodynamic showstopper prides itself with an electronically governed top speed of 136 mph (220 kph). On the other hand, stopping power is taken good care of by top-shelf disc brakes equipped to each and every wheel.Speaking of hoops, Stuttgart’s behemoth rolls on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. At the front, suspension duties are handled by a double wishbone unit, coupled with a trailing link setup on the opposite end. As you might’ve already guessed, all this tasty goodness doesn’t exactly come cheap. The G 63 brings about an eye-watering starting price of approximately $157,445.Right, if you thought the stock SUV was brutal, just wait ‘til you see what Brabus' aftermarket magic (dubbed Brabus 800 Black & Gold Edition) is made of. To be quite frank, these auto gurus aren’t exactly rookies in this line of business, either. As time went by, we visited their magnificent inventory to drool over a plethora of custom Mercs that’ll leave you lost for words, such as a staggering Mercedes-AMG A 35 and a GT 63 S that goes by the name of Rocket 900 This time around, we'll be having a quick look at the tuner’s accomplishments on the almighty G 63. For starters, the package consists of a menacing widebody kit that increases the vehicle’s total width by four inches (100 mm). The tweaked bodywork was enveloped in a stealthy metallic black finish, complemented by golden accents on the emblems, brake calipers and new 23-inch Monoblock Platinum Edition forged alloy wheels. The latter hail from Brabus’ very own tasty range.Sure enough, the Brabus 800 comes with a serious dose of additional power to match its beefy aesthetic. The firm proceeded to install a pair of top-grade turbochargers and massaged the 4.0-liter V8 colossus to extract 789 hp and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque at optimal revs, which is simply mind-blowing! As a result, this nasty animal will accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 4.1 seconds.Last but not least, Brabus cast their spells inside G 63’s cabin, too. The rear seats have been removed to make way for a pair of bucket alternatives, enveloped in handsome quilted leather. Honestly, this sexy thing comes across as a complete package that’ll leave you wanting for nothing.What are your thoughts on the Brabus 800 Black & Gold Edition