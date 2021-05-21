2021 Bentley Bentayga Adopts Widebody Mansory Garb, Hulking SUV Reaches 197 MPH

As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, especially when taking into account well-known eccentric automotive creators, such as the Brand, Germany-based tuning expert Mansory. Still, we could say their latest rework of one of the first ultra-luxury SUVs in the world, the Bentley Bentayga (refreshed for 2021), falls into a rather small niche of projects that aren’t that exaggerated.
Naturally, it’s all about the perspective since the Bentayga could be counted as an overstatement even in stock form. But then again, when you have competitors such as the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 or the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, all bets are usually off, right?
Besides, some people appreciate the work done by Mansory, particularly because it can stand out in any crowd. This time around, the 2021 Bentayga Widebody from Mansory is doing it from a visual and performance standpoint.
As far as design cues are concerned, the tuning company promises we are dealing with a complete makeover of the Bentayga, with refinements of as many body components as possible. Of course, the key words for the package are the light and durable carbon fiber. Just about anything goes, from the new engine hood to as many air inlets, slats, and flaps as you could count.
According to the company, all the changes have a “new, holistic approach to design” and, in the end, should be able to give the 2021 Bentayga a “more powerful, lower, and more elongated appearance.” The other trick up Mansory’s sleeve is the healthy increase in performance bestowed upon the British automaker’s V8 engine.
Thanks to all the modifications, this V8-powered SUV is now faster and more powerful than Bentley’s own W12-equipped Bentayga Speed, which has to make do with 635 PS (626 hp) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of twist.
Mansory treats its own version of the SUV with no less than 750 PS (740 hp) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque, enough to lower the zero to 100 kph (62 mph) sprint time from the stock Speed’s 3.9 to 3.7 seconds, while the top speed is increased from 190 mph (306 kph) to 197 mph (317 kph).
