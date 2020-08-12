2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed Revealed, Gets Exclusive Access to W12 Raw Power

While Bentley is one of the world’s most exotic automakers, you could be fooled into treating it just like any other luxury brands out there, if judged solely on the quantity of novelties presented in recent months. It might have something to do with the lockdown we all had to endure just a few months ago, but then again it could all be a telltale sign of things to come. No matter the reason, the Brits are clearly on a roll. A W12 one on this occasion.