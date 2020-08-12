2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed Revealed, Gets Exclusive Access to W12 Raw Power

This June the ultra-luxury automaker ended one chapter with the retirement of the Mulsanne limousine. It immediately opened another one by announcing the arrival of the facelifted Bentayga SUV that would kickstart the brand-new “Beyond 100” business strategy.
A plan that so far is moving at a rapid pace – we had the official introduction of the top-selling crossover, new additions to the Continental GT family, more optional goodies for the Flying Spur, a rainbow-colored car, the high-life introduction of the Conti GT Mulliner Convertible, and a return to glorious motorsport past with the first assembly of the Bentley Blower Continuation Series prototype. All in the span of just a handful of weeks.
Now Bentley is topping all out with the flagship Bentayga Speed. At the launch of the updated Bentayga, the automaker remained mum on the W12 FSI powertrain – and only said the SUV was arriving in a V8 configuration with more to follow. We are still waiting for the plug-in hybrid choice, but the W12 did made a return in the Speed model.
It keeps the performance credentials from the past, with the 6.0-liter churning out 635 ps (626 hp) and 900 Nm (664 lb. ft.) of twist. Enough for a zero to 62 mph (100 kph) sprint in 3.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Not much efficiency can be achieved with a humongous W12, but Bentley makes do with the cards dealt– the big engine features cylinder deactivation and the automatic transmission can be decoupled from 5th to 8th gear in order to allow the SUV to roll with the engine idle... or “sail” as Bentley likes to call the feature.
On the other hand, the automaker has thoroughly upgraded the exterior and interior looks. The outside of the Speed can be had with the latest styling cues from the house’s design bank – though its new, huge oval exhaust finishers will remain a signature feature of the W12 powertrain. Bentley has 17 stock shades, 47 paints in the Extended and Mulliner range, and some 24 dual-tone configurations.
Moving inside we find Bentley has spared no expenses for its clients. The flagship of the Bentayga range gains its own Speed interior trim that introduces Alcantara touches and a unique color split alongside a new contrast stitching style pertaining to the standard Mulliner Driving Specification. All in all, there is a total of 15 leather colors (Alcantara can be discarded in favor of an all-hide finish), six color lines, eight wood veneers, and even a couple of “technical finishes.”
Tech-savvy owners will not be disappointed with the Speed as it gets a new 10.9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay (and wired Android Auto), a fully digital instrument panel (just like the Conti GT and the Flying Spur), a HUD and the latest My Bentley connected car services via the embedded eSIM.
Those looking for a slightly more menacing look can select the Bentayga Speed with the Black Specification. The optical package rejects all chrome parts and other bright body elements in order to replace them with gloss black bits and carbon fiber pieces. The latter includes hand-recreations of the front bumper splitter and the side sills, while glossy black bits also touch the 22-inch alloys and the oval exhaust tips.
